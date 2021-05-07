Ours named a finalist for Lumpkin County position
Former Glynn County Manager Alan Ours is one of two finalists for the same position in Lumpkin County.
The other finalist is Alicia Vaughn, former county manager of Catoosa County.
The Lumpkin County Commission is expected to make a decision on the position within two weeks.
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, about 60 miles north of Atlanta. The county population in 2018 was around 33,000.
Ours served at the helm of Glynn County for 10 years before announcing his upcoming retirement in August. He was relieved of his duties in April by the Glynn County Commission. The commission said it wanted to start searching for a replacement immediately and agreed to pay Ours for his remaining time.
— The Brunswick News