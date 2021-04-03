The Glynn County Commission decided to let County Manager Alan Ours go Thursday night over a difference in visions for the future of the Golden Isles.
Ours tendered his resignation in February with an effective date of Aug. 27 and had planned to stay on until that time. Although the commission let him go Thursday, he will continue to pull his regular pay through the next several months.
His annual salary was $181,750 as of last month.
His resignation came a month after the seating of two new commissioners— Sammy Tostensen and Walter Rafolski — and the reelection of Allen Booker. Cap Fendig, who served before when Ours was manger, also was seated in January.
Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal called it “an amiable separation.” He said he did not want the matter to reflect poorly on Ours, but that “the impetus is we wanted change, and it has to start at the top.”
“We’re looking at budget cuts, staff refocusing and things that we collectively as businessmen think we can bring a different perspective to the table, and we need our new county manager to be on board with this new direction,” Neal said.
It’s common for private businesses to let their CEOs go as soon they turn in their notice, Neal said, and the manager is essentially the CEO of the county.
He declined to say more than that for the time being but noted it’s part of a larger direction in the county government.
“We wish him the best and that’s basically it,” Neal said.
After 10 years working for Glynn County, Ours told The News in February that he felt it was time for him to move on. The effective date of his resignation was strategically chosen to allow for the county to use his knowledge and expertise on the fiscal year 2022 budget.
“We pretty well have most of the budget work done,” Neal said. “(Interim Chief Financial Officer) Tamara Munson is doing the lion’s share of that work, and we’re bringing that into focus here.”
Only two of the seven county commissioners voted against the motion to relieve Ours of his responsibilities — Bill Brunson and Fendig.
Fendig was not happy to see Ours go at all. Ours had served the county well, Fendig said.
“We’re in the middle of finalizing the budget, and I think that our target date was at least until completion of the budget,” Fendig said.
Glynn County isn’t alone in that, he continued. Most local governments in Georgia follow the same fiscal year format, he said, which may complicate the job search.
July 1 is the beginning of the new fiscal year.
“All governments are in the middle of intense budget preparations, so I don’t know how readily available our prospects are going to be,” Fendig said.
Brunson said he believed the county should be getting their money’s worth out of Ours.
“We’re paying him, and he’s willing to work,” Brunson said. “I feel like it would be a more orderly transition if he were here. He could be very helpful going forward in getting a new county manager.”
Brunson didn’t hold the same view on Neal’s comparison to letting go the CEO of a private company.
In the private sector it can be important to make sure the CEO isn’t privy to any kind of private or proprietary information he or she could use against the company after leaving, he said.
“In county government, everything we do is in the public domain,” Brunson explained. “There’s nothing proprietary that somebody is going to use competitively against us. So I didn’t see the need to relieve him of his duties while he was willing to work.”
Assistant County Manager Kathryn Downs will fill the top management role in the interim.