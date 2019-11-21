Glynn County Manager Alan Ours appreciated having a tall microphone to deliver his State of the County address Wednesday at an event put on by the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce at the Marshes of Glynn Library in Brunswick.
“I love this microphone,” Ours said. “It’s the tallest microphone I’ve ever seen.”
The towering county manager would spend the next 40 minutes walking a packed audience of around 250 people through the state of the county, which focused on the six goals adopted by the strategic plan approved in March 2017 — a safe community, financial responsibility, exceptional customer service, planned and managed growth, quality of life and valued employees.
Ours started off with what he called a motivational moment, reminding all that the 2019 hurricane season was almost over.
“We’re seeing more threats from storms every year,” Ours said. “We were extremely fortunate Hurricane Dorian left us without any major damage.”
The planning that helped the county successfully navigate Dorian extends to all of the county’s practices, Ours said.
“It starts at the top and extends to everything we do,” Ours said. “This past fiscal year, more than most, Glynn County has taken strides in planning for our future.”
One of those plans that has come to fruition is the new conference space in the Brunswick library. Ours said the new conference rooms and other changes at the library filled several needs in the community.
Financially, Ours talked about how the finance department has helped clean up some internal processes to make the department more efficient.
“Working with the informational technology and finance departments, the county has upgraded to a new financial management system to replace a 20-year-old system that wasn’t very friendly,” Ours said. “In fact, if you ask our department heads about the system, they wouldn’t have very good things to say about it.”
Ours said the county continues to maintain a healthy fund balance of $30 million. That money is used to pay for things that can be planned for but not prevented, such as hurricane damage.
The county was reimbursed $6.5 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for work done to repair damage from Hurricane Irma in 2017.
“Those repairs can only be brought back to their pre-storm conditions, and not all the reimbursements we requested were granted,” Ours said. “The county submitted requests for just over $10 million in Hurricane Irma damages that were repaired.”
Ours thanks the local congressional delegation — U.S. Senators David Perdue and Johnny Isakson and Rep. Buddy Carter — for their help in securing the reimbursements. Ours also thanked former Gov. Nathan Deal for the $2.5 million that will go to help restore the Johnson rocks damaged by the storm. Ours said they hope to start construction soon on that project.When it comes to SPLOST 2016, Ours said $56.5 million of the planned $71.5 million has been raised through this October. He expects the full amount to be raised before the Sept. 30, 2020, deadline.
“Our economy is strong, and we’re very blessed for that,” Ours said. “I expect as early as June or July, we will receive what we set out to receive for SPLOST 2016.”
Ours stated that most of the projects have “within the the budgeted amount, and any savings from projects that are under-budget can be applied to projects that may have exceeded their budget.”
Some of the major SPLOST 2016 projects that have been completed include the Pier Village drainage project, reconstruction of a culvert on Old Jesup Road and the paving of Demere and Frederica roads. Ours said more projects are set to begin soon, with others still in the design phase.
When it comes to grants, the county received $1.25 million in grants for 2019 with another $640,000 pending.
“Many of the grants we’ve applied for are paid with state and federal tax dollars, which brings the money back to our community,” Ours said.
On development in Glynn County, Ours said that citizen feedback would be important when it comes to changes being made in the zoning laws. The county is working with TSW to revamp its zoning laws.
Glynn County Community Development Director Pamela Thompson provided an update on the timeline for new ordinances in a video presentation.
“The group has already gone over the codes we have and suggested areas for improvement,” Thompson said. “We have held numerous citizen meetings, so we are hearing what citizens want to protect in our community. Our next step is to start formulating new ordinances so that we can protect our character. Ordinances should be drafted by spring of 2020, and new ordinances should be adopted in the fall of 2020.”
As far as county employees go, the county had 129 new hires in 2019 with a turnover rate of 14.2 percent, down from the turnover rate of 2018. The number of promotions also almost doubled from 2018.Ours was quick to point out that all the good things happening in the county didn’t matter if the community wasn’t safe. He credited Glynn County Police Chief John Powell with implementing changes to the department, including correcting issues that were mentioned in a report by the International Association of Chiefs of Police earlier this year.
“When Chief Powell took over, he immediately corrected some of the issues that were later addressed in the final IACP report,” Ours said. “The training budget has been doubled since 2017 to include more classes for officers. The department’s internal affairs investigation and tracking parameters have been changed to insure objective and fair application of progressive discipline for all levels of rank structure.”
Ours also credited the work done by the county’s fire department, highlighting how they handled the Microtel Hotel fire earlier this year.
“At one point we had four of our firefighters on the third floor, fully engulfed, searching for victims,” Ours said. “That’s what they do every day. They do whatever it takes, even if it means putting themselves in harm’s way to save a person.”
In closing, Ours said the county has not sat idly by this year.
“Going forward, there are several new ideas to implement,” Ours said. “The county has sought advice on impact fees to help commissioners determine whether or not they are right for our area. … The short-term rental ordinance is in the works. Glynn County needs a way to enforce an ordinance and create a harmonious living arrangement for all.”
Before Ours’ speech, Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning paid tribute to the county staff and employees that “keep us focused and on the right path.”
He also highlighted that the county’s millage rate is among the lowest 15 percent in the state.
“It takes money (to implement our strategic plan),” Browning said. “We raised the millage rate a couple of years ago, but we are still in the lowest 15 percent of 159 Georgia counties in millage. I think that’s remarkable. We’re getting a lot done.”