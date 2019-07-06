King George III of Britain did not take it very well.
But perhaps no one in the history of the written word has ever been so eloquently and precisely told to go to hell. And that was the essential gist of America’s Declaration of Independence.
We no longer need the supervision of a king, the 56 signers of the document were saying. And we have no intention of suffering your transgressions henceforth. From this point forward, we will govern ourselves, as is our God-given right.
Of course, that summation pales in comparison to the flowing words committed to parchment with quill and ink flowing from the graceful hand of Virginian Thomas Jefferson.
But do not fret, y’all. This is not going to be a lecture on what the Fourth of July is really about. I hope you all got your fill of hotdogs, fireworks and sunburns on the beach this holiday weekend. Still, if a spare moment arises, you really should pause to give a quick read at least to the beautiful opening lines of the Declaration of Independence.
There had never been anything like it, and many more-scholarly folks than myself agree its equal has not been produced since. War had been brewing between the colonies and Great Britain for well over a year when the 2nd Continental Congress officially adopted the Declaration on July 4, 1776, in Philadelphia. (The Declaration’s signers did not commit their names to it until Aug. 2, with a handful of stragglers signing it even later still.)
Even after war broke out on April 19, 1775, with the Battle of Lexington and Concord in Massachusetts, many of the colonies’ leaders hoped a peace could be brokered without severing ties to England.
But by the summer of 1776, there was no turning back.
On June 7 of that year, Continental Congress delegate Richard Henry Lee of Virginia made this clear in a resolution stating “that these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States.”
There was still some hemming and hawing among the delegates, but it was agreed to form a committee to draft a resolution stating as much.
Although Jefferson was its primary author, the Declaration was written with feedback, input and editing from four others: Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Robert Livingston and Roger Sherman.
“After Jefferson wrote his first draft of the Declaration, the other members of the Declaration committee and the Continental Congress made 86 changes to Jefferson’s draft, including shortening the overall length by more than a fourth,” according to ConstitutionFacts.com.
And with this document, a new nation emerged.
“The Declaration of Independence was not a declaration of war ... “ writes Jill Lepore in her book, “These Truths: a History of the United States.” “It was an act of state, meant to have force with the law of nations. The Declaration explained what the colonists were fighting for; it was an attempt to establish that the cause of the revolution was that the king had placed his people under arbitrary power ... “
Absent from the activities in Philadelphia surrounding the adoption of a new nation’s formal announcement was George Washington, the future Father of our Country. He was too busy keeping the Continental Army together and fighting to preserve the nation thus established. At the time of the Declaration’s adoption, Washington and the Continental Army were defending New York City (ultimately unsuccessfully) against the British.
Perhaps no one reacted with more jubilation to the document than those common soldiers of the Continental Army, a great many of them no doubt unschooled and illiterate. Washington distributed copies of the document to his officers, then Washington had the troops assemble at 6 o’clock on the evening of July 9, 1776. And they were given a brilliant explanation of what they were fighting for and why.
“A great mob of cheering, shouting soldiers and townspeople stormed down broadway to Bowling Green, where with ropes and bars, they puled down the guilded lead statue of George III on his colossal horse,” historian David McCullough wrote in in his book, “1776.” The lead from that statue of their erstwhile ruler was melted down and pressed into musket balls for the Continental troops.
King George III was beside himself.
“They have rejected, with Circumstances of Indignity and Insult, the Means of Conciliation held out to them under the Authority of Our Commission ...” George III wrote on Oct. 31, 1776. “If their Treason be suffered to take Root, much Mischief must grow from it, to the Safety of My loyal Colonies, to the Commerce of My Kingdoms, and indeed to the present System of all Europe.”
Sorry, George, but posterity sees it differently.
“The Declaration the Congress did adopt was a stunning rhetorical feat, an act of extraordinary political courage,” Lepore writes.
OK, enough already. In case you have not yet had the chance to read it during this busy holiday weekend, here is the opening salvo to our great nation’s Declaration of Independence:
“When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation. We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”