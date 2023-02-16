U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., has submitted his formal opposition to a proposed strip mine near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.

In a letter to Richard Dunn, director of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, Ossoff urged that the application submitted by Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals be rejected.

