U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., has submitted his formal opposition to a proposed strip mine near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.
In a letter to Richard Dunn, director of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, Ossoff urged that the application submitted by Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals be rejected.
Ossoff citied studies by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and a leading hydrologist at the University of Georgia, saying they “produced clear and convincing evidence” the mining plan does not meet the standards necessary to get a mining permit.
He cited hydrologic models in the mining plan that “are incapable of appropriately evaluating the impacts of the project on water levels in the Okefenokee Swamp” and fail to consider seasonal and annual hydrologic variations that will affect mining operations.
He said the analysis “calls directly into question” Twin Pines’ statement that “proposed mining activities will have an insignificant impact [on] the groundwater and stream flow to the Okefenokee Swamp.”
Another concern is the effects of salt deposits downwind of the evaporation system for the water that will be pumped out of the 50-foot deep pit so heavy minerals can be separated from the sand. He said there is the need for a contingency plan for unplanned discharges to the local tributaries to the St. Marys River.
The proposed reclamation activities from mining will result in a loss of wetland areas and reduced the reclaimed area’s ability to maintain wetland properties, reducing the available habitat for wetland species, he said.
“These conclusions underscore that the mining plan does not meet the standard outlined in EPD’s notice,” Ossoff said.
He questioned Twin Pines’ claims that “the water table around the moving mine pit will quickly recover close to its original position and that mining activities will not de-water the Okefenokee Swamp.”
Ossoff said the Fish & Wildlife Service’s study showed “mining activities would disrupt the Trail Ridge soil profile and result in seasonally lower mean water table levels.”
Trail Ridge is a coastal terrace that forms the eastern boundary of the Okefenokee and is believed to help keep the water in the swamp.
Another study by the University of Georgia concludes groundwater withdrawals from the mining pit “will triple the frequency of severe drought in the southeast portion of the swamp and the upper St. Marys River.”
The frequency and intensity of wildfires will increase and the extended drought conditions could lead to “permanent changes” to the Okefenokee’s ecosystem and “significant economic detriment for our state.”
He described the Okefenokee as a “unique and irreplaceable natural resource.”
Damage to the swamp will “irrevocably harm” the Okefenokee, the state of Georgia and the state’s tourism industry, he said. An estimated 600,000 people visit the Okefenokee every year, creating more than 750 local jobs and more than $64 million to local economies.
“With great respect, I submit to you that the risk of severe damage to this ecosystem is unacceptable,” Ossoff concluded in his letter. “I therefore urge EPD to reject Twin Pines’ application.”
The public comment period is open until March 20. Go to twinpines.comment@dnr.ga.gov or via mail to Land Protection Branch, 4244 International Parkway, Atlanta Tradeport, Suite 104, Atlanta, GA, 30354.