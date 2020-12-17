An important habitat for threatened gopher tortoises and a plant found only in Wayne and Brantley counties is now protected after the Open Space Institute acquired 2,500 acres from the Southern Co. in Wayne County.
The land is adjacent to more than 1,600-acre Sansavilla Wildlife Management Area the Open Space Institute, or OSI, acquired and then transferred in 2019 to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources also to protect gopher tortoises. The wildlife management area is in Wayne and northern Glynn counties.
OSI’s goal is to transfer the land to the DNR as an addition to the Sansavilla WMA Wire Road Tract.
In a Wednesday release, OSI senior project director Marie Whitehead thanked the Southern Co. for its “incredible generosity in selling this property at a significantly discounted price to make the permanent protection of this land a reality.”
The Southern Co. is the parent company of Georgia Power, Southern Nuclear and other energy companies.
With the acquisition, the public-private Gopher Tortoise Conservation Initiative has reached about 80 percent of its goal to protect viable gopher tortoise populations to prevent the species’ listing under the Endangered Species Act. Should it be listed, timber companies and others with gopher tortoises on their property would be subject to stringent measures to protect the burrowing tortoises that are Georgia’s state reptile.
Southern Power Chairman Mark Lantrip said, “This property will help protect wildlife in the areas in which we serve and operate, both today and in the years to come.”
The Knobloch Family Foundation also made a significant gift that helped make the project possible, Whitehead said.
Two other high priority species have also been found on the land, the eastern indigo snake and the federally endangered hairy rattleweed.
Jason Lee, program manager for the DNR’s Wildlife Conservation Section, congratulated OSI and the Southern Co. for conserving the tract.
As important as it is to conserve another viable population of gopher tortoises, the acquisition is more important to the protection of the hairy rattleweed which he called “highly endangered and very localized.”
“It grows only in Brantley and Wayne County,’’ and the Wayne County land will have one of only three conserved populations, he said.
Hairy rattleweed is “critically imperiled” and has declined significantly in the past 30 years. It is know for the cobweb-like hairs along its stems and is endemic to longleaf pine ecosystems.
“The permanent protection of the site will contribute significantly to the recovery goals of both species,’’ he said of the hairy rattle weed and gopher tortoises.
Gopher tortoises are considered a keystone species because their burrows provide shelter for about 350 others species including eastern indigo snakes, spiders, mice and other wildlife.
Since its founding in 1974, OSI has become a partner in the protection of 2.2 million acres along the eastern seaboard from Quebec to Florida including 100,000 acres in the Southeast.
OSI and its partners, The Nature Conservancy and the Conservation Fund, have contributed nearly a third of the 100,000 acres that the Gopher Tortoise Conservation Initiative targeted for protection through the acquisition of four properties in Georgia.