Original Golden Ray court date a surprise

A hearing on an injunction that could halt salvage work on the M/V Golden Ray was pushed back because an attorney for Donjon-SMIT, plaintiff in the case, was supposed to be in Europe for work meetings when the federal district court originally set the date for arguments in the lawsuit.
Because of the imminent nature of T&T Salvage’s plans to carve the massive ship into eight sections, the clerk of court sent a notice Tuesday announcing arguments would take place Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood.
The attorneys — Joseph Odachowski of Taylor, Odachowski, Schmidt & Crossland, based on St. Simons Island, and Garney Griggs of Clark Hill, based in Houston, Texas — didn’t expect an immediate hearing anyway. They wrote in their rescheduling motion that the court’s administrative assistant said there wouldn’t be a hearing this week because of a previously scheduled trial.
The lawyer who discussed the matter with the administrative assistant told her he would be in Europe on business through Friday. He noted they would need advance notice of the hearing date because witnesses are out of state, as is co-counsel.
The Donjon-SMIT attorneys concluded the earliest they could be ready for a hearing would be Friday, and canceled meetings scheduled for Switzerland on Wednesday and Germany on Thursday.
Meanwhile, lawyers for the Coast Guard filed documents alleging Donjon-SMIT attorneys didn’t follow the notification process specified in federal civil procedure rules.
In her rescheduling order, Wood wrote, “The court is foreclosed from issuing a restraining order without notice to the other side, given that the request does not comply with Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 65(b)(1)(B). Nevertheless, because of the gravity and time-sensitive nature of the allegations made by plaintiff, the court scheduled an emergency hearing on the matter, with notice to the other parties. However, plaintiff has requested a continuance, which defendants do not oppose.”
She set the hearing for Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. along with the warning the court would not grant any further extensions. Wood also required the parties keep her in the loop.
She wrote, “Furthermore, given the importance and time-sensitive nature of the allegations, counsels are hereby informed that the court will meet with them — in court or by telephone — at least once a week, every week, until the case concludes.”
A spokesman for Unified Command, in charge of the salvage operation, told members of the Lions Club of St. Simons Island Tuesday work will continue on the ship.