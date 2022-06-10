A festival in Selden Park this Saturday aims to get people to put their guns down and remind them that life matters.
The aptly named Guns Down Life Matters event is will run from noon to 5 p.m. tomorrow in Selden Park.
“We’re trying to bring everybody together to put the guns down for one day to enjoy each other and love on each other,” said Daren Gill, who frequently goes by Daren Gee. “All lives matter — Black lives matter, White lives matter, blue lives matter, they all matter.”
Gill is the founder of Saturday’s inaugural event, which is the first in a tour of Georgia cities. After Brunswick, the festival will hit the road to Savannah, Atlanta, Augusta and Macon.
“It’s going to be a festival-type event,” Gill said. “We’re going to have some national recording artists, some local artists that will be performing; we’ll have game trucks for the kids; the animal control guys will be there with the pets, so the kids can pet the dogs.
“We’ll have food trucks available, we’ll have different organizations along with the speakers and it’s all a full, one-day event.”
Some noteworthy people from around the state will speak on various topics from faith to cooking.
“Our whole thing is ‘put the guns down,’” Gill said. “But there has to be an alternative. We have a celebrity chef, — appeared on the Food Network — who will be doing a demonstration there. So we’re giving people an alternative to picking up guns.”
It’s not Gill’s first rodeo with this sort of event. It’s an unfortunate truth that the more things change, the more they stay the same.
“I’m originally from Savannah, and in the early 80s I was the co-founder of an organization called Project Love,” Gill said. “Some of the same stuff that’s happening now was happening then, and we’d go to local parks and put on events like this.”
“Something to keep kids busy and out of trouble.”
Atlanta resident is an entertainment manager by trade, and he and his wife also run Georgia Gifts and More out of Tucker, Georgia.
For more information about the event, visit gunsdownlifematters.org. Some sponsorship slots are still available, he said. Anyone interested can reach him at darengeemanagement@gmail.com or 678-596-4845.
On the same day, Women’s Voices of Glynn will be hosting the Speak Out for Our Lives rally at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick. According to a press release from Women’s Voices, the rally is in conjunction with the national March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C.
The local rally will be held at 10 a.m. at the Unitarian church, 1710 Gloucester St.
More than 311,000 students across the nation have experienced gun violence since the Columbine High School shooting in 1999, the release states. Around 185 students, educators and staff have been killed in such incidents, according to the organization.