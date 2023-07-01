Pinova 1.jpg
A few months after an April fire caused significant damage, Pinova announced Wednesday it was shutting down its Brunswick plant.

 Michael Hall/The Brunswick News

Local business organizations are asking for the community’s help in finding new jobs for Pinova employees who are reeling in the wake of the announcement the plant is closing.

The call for aid comes as local environmental groups consider what the closing means to cleanup efforts at the site.

