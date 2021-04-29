Organizations like Keep Golden Isles Beautiful are putting a huge dent in the nation’s litter problem.
The amount of litter found along the nation’s highways today is less than half of what it was in 2009, the last time major research was conducted.
Statistics compiled in 2020 and recently released reflect a 54 percent drop in litter over the previous decade.
That’s the finding of a scientific study sponsored by Keep America Beautiful and conducted by Burns & McDonald, an engineering firm based in Kansas City, MO.
The nation is a far cry from being sparkling clean. Litter still mars the scenery. According to estimates by Burns & McDonald, there are 50 billion pieces of litter on the ground across the states.
Most can be found along waterways, about 26 billion of the estimated 50 billion pieces, the study discovered.
That’s not a startling revelation to Lea King-Badyna, executive director of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful. She sees it first-hand.
Her organization’s “Marsh Madness” campaign and March cleanups removed 9.2 tons of trash.
It’s an all-too-familiar issue along the Georgia coast.
“Remembering the connection between land litter and marine debris is important in coastal areas,” she said. “Golden Isles area parking lots and roadway litter quickly end up in our local salt marshes, rivers and the ocean via 250-plus storm drain outlets. Rain water and materials — bottles, bags, cigarette butts — entering these storm drains empty directly into our natural resources.”
While there may be less of it in the 21st century, litter remains an eyesore. Some 24 billion pieces of it are spoiling the view along well traveled routes.
It’s a problem King-Badyna and Keep Golden Isles Beautiful have been dealing with for years.
“Unsecured loads contribute greatly to local roadway litter and also pose safety risks,” she said. “Properly securing truck and trailer loads with bungee cords, ropes, straps, tarps, etc., is essential to reducing litter in the Golden Isles and is required via local litter ordinances.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has added to the problem. Keep America Beautiful reported that 207 million pieces of personal protection equipment or PPE were among the items plucked from highway shoulders and waterways.
It’s also a problem here.
“Since the advent of COVID-19, PPE litter such as wipes, latex gloves and face masks has increased exponentially both nationally and locally,” King-Badyna said.
Organizations like Keep Golden Isles Beautiful are encouraged by the results of their efforts. They attribute it to the men, women and youth who volunteer to pick up litter on the beaches, in the marshes and along the highways.
King-Badyna said more than 300 volunteers helped remove litter from the marshes in March.
And there’s always room for more.
“Volunteers are welcome to join in KGIB organized litter cleanups or even organize a cleanup of their own,” she said. “We provide all cleanup supplies and arrange to have the bagged trash removed.
“KGIB’s Adopt-A-Highway/Spot/Park/Beach program sees 90-plus groups and individuals committed to quarterly trash pickups in designated locations and has room for more groups to join.”
Other findings of the national litter study include:
• 90 percent of U.S. residents agree litter is a problem in their state.
• There are more than 2,000 pieces of litter per mile.
• If littering were to stop today, waste was properly managed and every American picked up 152 pieces of litter at the same time, the nation would be litter-free.