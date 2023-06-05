Learning to swim seems like a no-brainer in a place with a lot of water like the Golden Isles. Several places offer lessons in classes and one-on-one for those looking to learn.

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 4,000 people die from drowning every year, and another 8,000 come close. Among those who survive a drowning incident, the CDC states that nearly 40% require hospitalization, and can lead to brain damage or other long-term disabilities. Children age 1-4 are the most likely to drown.

More from this section

Cheshire led life of joy

Cheshire led life of joy

If one word summarized Ed Cheshire’s life, it would be “joy.” Cheshire found joy in his work, family and friends, and most of all, in his relationship with God.