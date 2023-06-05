Learning to swim seems like a no-brainer in a place with a lot of water like the Golden Isles. Several places offer lessons in classes and one-on-one for those looking to learn.
Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 4,000 people die from drowning every year, and another 8,000 come close. Among those who survive a drowning incident, the CDC states that nearly 40% require hospitalization, and can lead to brain damage or other long-term disabilities. Children age 1-4 are the most likely to drown.
In Glynn County alone in 2022, county Recreation and Parks Director Lisa Gurganus said lifeguards had 10 water rescues and 467 water assists. Rescues involve life-threatening conditions, while assists are difficult situations in which a person likely could have returned to shore on their own.
While it may seem obvious, learning to swim is the single best way to avoid drowning, along with supervision, life jackets, avoiding areas of rough surf and adequate barriers to keep kids out of the water.
“I think it’s important to learn how to swim because water is more dangerous than smoke, is how I feel,” said Nicole Fairfield, founder of Georgia Swim School. “You look away for a moment, you fall into it — it doesn’t even have to be summertime — your life is gone. Our mission is to grow swimming knowledge with the main goal of drowning prevention.”
Fairfield’s program offers one-on-one and group lessons for kids of any age at The Club and Epworth by the Sea on St. Simons Island, but she said it’s important to teach a child early.
“We don’t send anyone away, but the older they are the harder it gets. You’re breaking bad habits,” Fairfield said.
Keeping control of breathing is one such habit that’s essential to build early. The American Red Cross — for which Fairfield also teaches lifeguarding and CPR classes — calls it rhythmic breathing. Don’t teach a child to hold their breath.
“Even from the baby class, I teach about breathing. Teach them how to blow bubbles, they’ll mimic you,” she said.
Regardless of how well a child can swim, Fairfield said it’s important for parents to keep their eyes on the water. Even if your child is a natural in the water, kids can still have medical emergencies or accidents. Her classes involve parents as well, and they earn a “water watcher” badge at the end, she said.
Glynn County’s Recreation and Parks Department will also begin offering swim lessons at the Neptune Park Fun Zone this week and at Selden and Howard Coffin parks the week of June 12.
The cost for group lessons at the Neptune Park pool is $45 and $30 for Selden and Howard Coffin. Prices vary for individual classes, said Gurganus.
For information on the Neptune Park classes, call 912-279-2836. For the Selden and Howard Coffin classes, call 912-279-2800.
Fairfield said St. Simons Island is home to many private instructors offering one-on-one lessons who can be found online via a Google search.