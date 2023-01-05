Trash doesn't belong in the Christmas tree pile. That is the message from a local organization collecting once-live Christmas trees for recycling.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful's annual Christmas tree recycling program has closed the site at the Winn-Dixie grocery Store on U.S. Highway 341 near I-95 "due to an abundance of household trash" being dumped at the drop-off site, according to a post on social media.
The organization is still operating drop-off sites in Brunswick at 2209 Parkwood Drive, 1430 Lanier Blvd., 2216 Reynolds St., and 2950 Altama Ave. and 3320 U.S. Highway 17 South. There is also a drop site at 1913 Old Demere Road on St. Simons Island and at 100 S. Riverview Drive on Jekyll Island.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful officials are reminding people that only Christmas Trees should be left at the drop-off sites.