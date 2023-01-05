Trash doesn't belong in the Christmas tree pile. That is the message from a local organization collecting once-live Christmas trees for recycling. 

Keep Golden Isles Beautiful's annual Christmas tree recycling program has closed the site at the Winn-Dixie grocery Store on U.S. Highway 341 near I-95 "due to an abundance of household trash" being dumped at the drop-off site, according to a post on social media.  

