An organization representing renewable energy is asking NOAA to extend the comment period on the proposed North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Reduction Rule.
Alexandra Carter, director of environment and wildlife policy offshore for the American Clean Power Association, is requesting a 60-day extension.
U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries proposes to extend the 10 knot speed limit — 11.5 mph — rule imposed on large ships to now include most vessels 35 to 65 feet in length during specific months of the year.
Off the Georgia coast, part of the southern warm waters where the mammal can be found during calving season, the annual rule would apply Nov. 1 to April 15. The protected season for the endangered species would be longer off the coasts of other states.
The rule also calls for changing fishing gear that can cause entanglements and lead to the death of the whales.
Carter addressed the request to Caroline Good, a large whale ecologist with NOAA Fisheries, on Aug. 30.
Sept. 30 is the current deadline for submitting comments.
“Initial feedback from ACP members is that the proposed rule has the potential to have significant impacts on the emergent offshore wind industry,” Carter wrote. “Therefore, it is important that we thoroughly analyze these potential impacts and coordinate comments from our many interested stakeholders.
“The current 60-day comment period does not provide adequate time to collate this information for submission to NOAA.”
Carter said the industry needs time to evaluate how the rule would effect various phases of proposed projects, supporting vessels, supply chain, contractors and the offshore wind industry as a whole.
Environmental groups are urging just the opposite. They want NOAA to implement the rule right away.
“...It is no exaggeration to state that finalizing the proposed amendments before the 2023 calving season begins in November 2022 is essential to the species’ prospects of survival and recovery,” wrote Jane P. Davenport, senior attorney, Defenders of Wildlife, citing findings that show collisions with vessels and fishing gear entanglements as being responsible for numerous right whale casualties.
Other groups supporting the Davenport’s letter include Whale and Dolphin Conservation North America, Conservation Law Foundation and the Center for Biological Diversity.
“Although we acknowledge significant stakeholder interest in the potential economic impacts of the proposed amendments, NOAA Fisheries must evaluate such concerns against the backdrop of the approaching extinction of the right whale,” Davenport wrote.
NOAA estimates the mammal’s population at around 350, less than 100 of which are reproductively active females.
Not all comments on the proposed new rule are favorable.
One man wrote: “The proposal to implement a speed limit in the ocean to protect whales from Nov. 1-May 30 is preposterous. If there were an excessive amount of boat strikes on whales it would be huge news and well publicized. This is more government intervention where it is not needed. The government is allowing the major construction of windmills all along the coastline yet fears some boats may hit a whale. What about the damage to the sea environment with windmill soundings and construction? The U.S government is over-reaching and again not thinking. Ridiculous and preposterous.”
Another wrote in the comment section: “This rule will ruin the sport fishing industry. Boats will have to leave port the day before to be able to reach the fishing grounds.”
Comments on the rule can be found and made at: //www.regulations.gov. Enter NOAA-NMFS-2022-0022.