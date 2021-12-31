OREMC Foundation is taking applications for quarterly grants
The Okefenoke Rural Electric Membership Corporation Foundation is accepting applications for its quarterly grant awards program. All applications must be received by Jan. 6.
Qualified organizations are invited to submit grant applications outlining their project plans and funding requests. The proposals will be reviewed by the foundation’s board of trustees.
Grant criteria, applications and timelines are available on OREMC’s website at oremc.com/foundation. You can also email questions to foundation@oremc.com or call 800-262-5131, ext. 1103.
The foundation will announce grand award winners in February.
The OREMC Foundation is a community development initiative of OREMC that supports education, community health and economic development in the six Georgia and two Florida counties the co-op serves. OREMC unclaimed capital credits are the foundation’s primary funding source.
The foundation made its inaugural grant awards in November 2021 with more than $61,000 awarded to 19 organizations.
