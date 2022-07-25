City officials say a project to bring new amenities to Orange Square in Brunswick is getting off the ground this summer.
Following some controversy at the time, the city of Brunswick elected to install a splash pad purchased for Mary Ross Waterfront Square in Orange Square instead, which City Manager Regina McDuffie says was a good call. The splash pad’s size and the accessories that come with it would not have fit well with the city’s vision for Mary Ross Park.
She has some firsthand experience with such things, having installed one in Macon County, Georgia, when she served as county manager.
More than a simple stone pad with water jets, the splash pad includes a few other features like mounted water guns and suspended buckets that gradually fill up and tip over.
Along with the pad comes several requirements to support it, McDuffie explained — an underground tank to store water, for one, as well as a separate building to house pumps and chemicals like chlorine. The equipment building will be combined with the bathroom, she said.
So, instead it will be installed in Orange Square as part of a larger package of improvements — a public bathroom, new playground, picnic pavilions, basketball court upgrades, a new walkway and new lighting and signs.
All told, the project was estimated in December 2021 to cost $370,300. Half of the total cost would come from a grant, with the matching half coming from Brunswick’s SPLOST 2016 fund and donations, according to city documents.
The bulk of the cost comes from installation of the splash pad, which the city already purchased, and the bathroom, which were priced at $103,000 and $145,000 in 2021. City Project Manager Tim Nelson said the city’s still waiting on updated pricing for the bathhouse. Given the rate of inflation, it’s likely both numbers will be larger.
“Unfortunately, in today’s market we have found that some of the costs have increased substantially,” McDuffie told The News in an email. “We are currently bidding out the bathroom/equipment building and based on the bid results, we’ll determine if some other adjustments need to be made.”
Residents should likely see the basketball court upgrades beginning soon with resurfacing, followed by the new walkway and lighting. The rest may not happen until early 2023, McDuffie said.