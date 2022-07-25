Orange Square
The first in a package of improvements to Orange Square in Brunswick are slated to begin this summer with the resurfacing of the basketball courts and new ADA-compliant parking and walkways.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

City officials say a project to bring new amenities to Orange Square in Brunswick is getting off the ground this summer.

Following some controversy at the time, the city of Brunswick elected to install a splash pad purchased for Mary Ross Waterfront Square in Orange Square instead, which City Manager Regina McDuffie says was a good call. The splash pad’s size and the accessories that come with it would not have fit well with the city’s vision for Mary Ross Park.

