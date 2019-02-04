Oral history effort records the voices of the coast

It is at once both iconic and ancient. It could possibly be best described by the indescribable feeling of standing on the north end of Jekyll Island on a warm morning, watching one shrimp boat after another file through the St. Simons Sound and out into the sea.
But there are times that call for words, and Georgia Southern, along with the UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant, aimed to meet those times with an oral history project covering commercial fishing on the Georgia coast — an industry that’s undergone extensive change over the last several decades.
The third of three events highlighting the project took place Saturday at the Marex and Sea Grant’s Brunswick Station.
“Most of the fishers we spoke with started in fishing very young,” said Jennifer Sweeney Tookes, assistant professor of anthropology at GSU. “They described helping family members on boats, as young as 5, and spending time after school on fishing docks — sometimes causing a bit of trouble, but often finding ways to make themselves useful and building relationships with their elders.
“These longterm relationships were often key in people being trusted with responsibilities and allowed to earn money at a very young age. They would head shrimp, they would clean the decks, they would clean the docks. Finding other ways just to be useful.”
Many of the people who began in the industry as children are now older — not unlike farming, commercial fishing’s become an older person’s industry. There are not people coming into the industry as young as before or in the numbers as before, something Bryan Fluech, Marine Extension associate director, refers to as the graying of the fleet.
Sweeney Tookes said one of the 32 people they interviewed talked about a ‘round the clock trip out onto the water with his father. The fishers told the researchers — mostly students — that they’d learn unspoken and informal expectations within the industry and form relationships that would help their career. A lot of the work depended on skill set, not necessarily age, so adept children could assume greater responsibility by showing competence.
“I was on the back deck all night long, picking up shrimp with his crew — it was cold, freezing, to me,” the shrimper said. “The second night, he was tired, so he pulled me off the deck and had me drive the boat, at night. We had old paper plotters — didn’t have GPS like we do now. It was on paper plotters. He says, follow these lines down to the end of the sheet, turn the boat around and go back the other way. And watch your radar, make sure you don’t hit nobody, and look out the windows and make sure you don’t hit nobody. He went to bed for like four hours and I was sitting there, 12 years old, driving a 60-foot shrimp boat.”
A regular topic during the interviews was that fishers said things like they couldn’t entirely explain the toughness of the job — lightning strikes, mailings, drownings. In one interview, the fisher said their boat caught on fire three times in the same day.
Another man interviewed said, “A lot of fellas have lost a life or limbs by not being careful and paying attention to what they were doing. Because, a lot of times when you’re bringing in your nets off the bottom, you’ve got cables, you’ve got to push it back and forth … and sometimes you might slip. You’ve just got to be careful and watch what you’re doing. And when you’re calling your ropes up, putting the nets in, or when you’re letting the nets back out, got to watch out.”
He said people would be amazed by how shrimp crews work the nets. In addition to the hand and dangerous nature of the work, fishers discussed the weather — the heat, cold, rain — and a belief that not many people have it in them to tolerate that in a workplace.
They also talked about a natural appreciation for the world in which they move.
“They know the sandbars, the tree lines, which areas they need to avoid,” Sweeney Tookes said. “They describe areas of the sea where key events happened in their own lives. The ocean doesn’t simply contain a resource that they need to draw from for their livelihoods. The interviews that we heard really illustrate how the ocean’s intimately tied to their own sense of culture and heritage and community history.”
She said that fishers would frequently talk about that connection to the natural environment.
A woman interviewed told the researchers about being out on the water, “It’s beautiful. It really is something that you would hope that people would get to see and experience at least one time in their life. It is — every day you wake up, it’s just different.”
The appreciation for the natural world wasn’t too far removed from a strong, professed religious faith. Sweeney Tookes said a fisher told them that you couldn’t necessarily stop for church on Sunday — if God blessed you with that day, and blessed the shrimp to be out, you had to go out on the water because you can’t expect it’ll be there tomorrow. She also said it’s impossible to talk about the future of commercial fishing without acknowledging that faith will likely be central to those futures.
“Spiritual beliefs and appreciation of what they’re perceiving as being provided by a higher power, were at the core of many comments that we heard,” Sweeney Tookes said. “They feel that God is central to their success as fishers. And, in fact, their pursuit of this career is a spiritual choice. One person told us, ‘You’re not going to catch everything in that water — ain’t nobody going to catch everything that’s out there. Mother Nature is what’s it’s going to be. She’s only going to produce so much, and the good Lord’s only going to give you so much. So, it’s either get along or go out trying.’”
The interviews will eventually be available on a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website — www.st.nmfs.noaa.gov/humandimensions/voices-from-the-fisheries/index — but there’s a significant amount of data and things are a little backed up thanks to the last partial government shutdown. Fluech said the shortest interview was 30 minutes and the longest was two hours, and many people could have talked longer. Transcription of every hour of audio took roughly three to five hours. The people interviewed discussed everything possible as it pertained to fishing, and the project was made possible through a Coastal Incentive Grant from the state Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division.