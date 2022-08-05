David O’Quinn formally announced his resignation effective immediately as chairman of the Glynn County Commission at Thursday’s meeting.
He told fellow commissioners his work schedule forces him to be out of town too often to be effective as commission chairman.
O’Quinn is not seeking reelection but will continue to serve on the board until his term ends Dec. 31.
“It is becoming harder and harder,” O’Quinn said. “I’m in and out of town a lot.”
Commissioner Vice Chair Wayne Neal is now chairman.
A request to convert an abandoned hotel into an 87-unit multi-family apartment complex was unanimously approved by commissioners.
A site plan for what is called the Scarlett Street Rezone to expand the existing hotel into a 125-room extended-stay hotel was approved in 2019, but a building permit was never issued and the site plan expired last year.
A new development called the Walker Road Project was approved at the meeting. The 18.2-acre site at the western corner of Walker Road and Golden Isles Parkway is currently vacant and zoned forest agricultural and local commercial.
People who spoke in support of the development said the county needs more affordable housing like what’s planned at the site.
Developers plan to build homes at market rate with a density of 10 units per acre on about 12.5 acres zoned general residential. The remaining property will be zoned medium residential with a density of 16 homes per acre.
Map International is expanding its footprint in the Glynco Parkway Planned Development. Commissioners approved plans to develop two parcels, 35.7-acres combined, to expand operations.
A change of zoning request was unanimously approved for a project on a 10.8-acre tract at 375 South Port Parkway in Brunswick called South Port Townhomes with the condition that a cross street connection to the existing sidewalk on the western side of Southport Parkway be added.