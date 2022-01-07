The Glynn County Commission is under new leadership.
David O’Quinn was named commission chairman by unanimous vote. Wayne Neal, who served as chairman the past year, was named vice chair.
After the vote, Neal passed the gavel to O’Quinn.
Following approval of the consent agenda, a public hearing was held to discuss a planned development amendment request for the Majestic Oaks subdivision.
Commissioners tabled a vote until the Feb. 3 meeting after residents spoke in opposition of the request.
The development was planned in phases, with the first 52 homes completed during the last several years. Resident Donna Collins said the development began experiencing sewage system problems, flooding and potholes in the roads. The developer, Spartan Development Group in Jacksonville, Fla., has been unresponsive to complaints, she said.
The first and only homeowner’s meeting was held in 2019, she said.
“We pay mandatory homeowner dues for poor service,” she said.
Another resident, James Hardin, asked commissioners to delay a decision 30 days because of concerns the developer will build what it deems appropriate.
“There is much more we need to find out about this or we could end up in Superior Court haggling about this,” he said.
Another concern expressed by opponents was for a request to rezone a tract along U.S. 82 highway commercial. The designation would allow potential businesses to build on the site.
Brian Hunt with Roberts Civil Engineering spoke on behalf of the developer. He said the request to rezone the commercial tract has been withdrawn and the tract will only be allowed to have a specific list of local commercial businesses build at the site.
Hunt asked commissioners to approve the request to amend the plan to allow the undeveloped portions to the north and south of what has already been built to be developed under one zone designation, R-6.
“It makes it easier to follow a standard zoning,” he said.
Commissioner Sammy Tostensen made the motion to defer a vote until the Feb. 3 meeting.
“I think there is some controversy and it needs to be cleared up,” he said.
He also reminded opponents they live off a commercial corridor that will be developed one day.
Neal said realistically, the 10-home per acre density proposed by the developer will likely be closer to five homes per acre once roads, wetlands and other immunities are built.
“That’s not a possibility,” he said.
O’Neal expressed concerns about the complaints by residents toward Spartan Development Group. He told Hunt he wants the developer to meet with residents before they meet in February.
“Spartan Development Group has an obligation to the residents and homeowner’s association,” he said.
During the public comment period, a group of residents asked commissioners to repeal the law allowing dogs to be tethered to a stationary object 24 hours a day.
Stephanie Schaefer told commissioners about a puppy she purchased from its owner. The dog was tethered outside 24 hours a day in all weather conditions with no shelter.
She told commissioners tethered dogs become aggressive because they have nowhere to run if they feel threatened.
“Less cruel does not equal humane,” she said.
Rachel Hart said there is a “dark underside” to the treatment of animals in Glynn County.
“I do not think there is anything humane about a dog being chained to a stationary object 24-7,” she said. “A tethered dog creates aggression. They perceive threats that other dogs don’t see as a threat.”
She said the existing ordinance allowing tethering of dogs shows “no empathy or compassion.”
Many states have restrictions limiting the amount of time a dog can remain tethered. Some require dogs to be taken inside during inclement weather or during late night hours.
“The dogs in Glynn County deserve better,” she said. “They have no ability to be part of the family.”