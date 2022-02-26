Glynn County Commission Chairman David O’Quinn will not seek another term on the commission.
He made the announcement at a meeting Thursday at Oglethorpe Point Elementary School, where commissioners had gathered with residents to discuss the proposed Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
O’Quinn was elected to his first and only four-year term in one of the commission’s two at-large seats in 2018 after defeating Democrat challenger Julian Smith. Prior to that, he came out on top of a three-way Republican primary to defeat incumbent Mark Stambaugh in a runoff.
Commissioners voted to make him the body’s 2022 chairman in January. His four-year term officially ends Dec. 31.
In addition to announcing he will not run again, O’Quinn said he supported the SPLOST but urged everyone to come up with projects the community would approve.
“I believe in SPLOST as a taxpayer is the best way to deal with problems,” O’Quinn said. “We need to have a better plan.”
The town hall on St. Simons Island, the third held on the island to discuss the SPLOST referendum planned in November, generated concerns about traffic congestion with no consensus on the solution.
Julian Smith told commissioners there is no solution to the traffic problems on St. Simons, and any solution such as more roundabouts or turn lanes will lead to even more traffic.
Smith suggested asking the public to identify SPLOST projects they don’t want.
Cap Fendig, the District 2 county commissioner who hosted the meeting, said the goal has been to solicit public input for projects that they will support before a list is created in early May. District 2 includes St. Simons Island.
“These meetings are to listen to the people,” Fendig said. “I am in favor of moving St. Simons forward.”
Island resident Bill Carmichael said 20% of the public will automatically support the 1-cent tax and 20% will automatically oppose the tax. The commissioners’ goal should be to convince the 60 percent in the middle to support the referendum.
“There will be probably one or two projects you are against,” he said. “Don’t reject this over one or two issues. Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.”
Voters need to ask themselves if the SPLOST is good for St. Simons Island and for Glynn County, he continued.
“Let’s make it better,” Carmichael said.
Glynn County resident Jeff Kilgore asked commissioners about the status of impact fees that were approved several years ago.
Commissioner O’Quinn said the plan had opposition by some commissioners who live on the mainland. They are concerned impact fees could stop the development of affordable housing.
The meeting opened with an update on the county’s short-term rental ordinance that went into effect July 1, 2021. Pamela Thompson, the county’s community development director, said there are currently 1,753 short-term rental homes on St. Simons registered with the county, with 63 on Sea Island and another 98 on the mainland outside the Brunswick city limits.
The city is currently in the process of developing its own ordinance based on the county’s.
No property owners have been cited yet, but Thompson said a second notice will be sent in March to those not registered. Enforcement will begin by summer.
More town hall meetings will be scheduled to discuss SPLOST projects, commissioners said.