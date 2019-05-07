Opportunity for businesses

The federal designation of a large area of Brunswick as a qualified Opportunity Zone is intended to spur economic development in the city by offering preferential tax treatment incentives.
Lawyers, accountants and officials from local economic development authorities explained the new Opportunity Brunswick program during a presentation Monday at College of Coastal Georgia.
Travis Stegall, the economic and community development director for the city of Brunswick, said the intent of the conference was to “unveil the mystique” surrounding opportunity zones.
Joey Strength, a lawyer for the Hunter Maclean law firm, said opportunity zones were created in 2017 as an incentive for businesses to open in distressed areas. Not all types of businesses will be eligible, however, including golf courses, country clubs, massage parlors and liquor stores.
But most other businesses, including existing ones inside the zone, are eligible for the tax breaks.
Ryan Moore, president of the Brunswick-Glynn County Development Authority, said he and other development officials can help business owners qualify for the program.
“We’re here to make sure you have what you need to grow,” he said.
He said a revolving loan fund for as much as $100,000 with a three percent interest rate is available to also assist businesses.
“It’s a good opportunity if you need gap financing,” he said. “This is an opportunity to buy into the state of Georgia as a partner. You’ve got an entire community to help your business.”
Mathew Hill, director of the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority, said other incentives include enabling business owners to defer taxes and have fees waived.
“It can be advantageous,” Hill said.
Stegall said development authority members encouraged business owners to enroll in the program as soon as possible.
“Our goal is to make it easier for you to do business,” he said. “We are literally your project partner.”
The Opportunity Brunswick website should be online by the end of the week, which will explain the program and answer tax questions.
“We’re in a great place here in Brunswick,” Stegall said. “We are competing with other cities. This is for Brunswick by Brunswick.”