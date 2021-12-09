The Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission had to deal with opposition to nearly every agenda item under consideration at Tuesday’s meeting.
It started with a site plan for a travel center near the intersection of Ga. 99 and Interstate 95 at Exit 42.
A representative for the developer said the travel center is not a truck stop but a national brand that is a “family oriented establishment you will be proud to have in your town.”
Plans are for a 136,000 square-foot travel center on a 34.5-acre site include 120 fueling stations, 537 parking spaces, a restaurant and other retail businesses catering to tourists and the traveling public.
A new stormwater collection system will be constructed to direct water to three stormwater retention ponds.
The project is expected to create 200 jobs.
While a representative of the developer, Ratcliff Engineering Services, declined to reveal the name of the business that will operate in the travel center, he said the franchise has locations in Daytona Beach and St. Augustine. The building is visually similar to Buc-ees franchises in both cities, and on its website Ratcliff Engineering lists Buc-ees establishments under its past projects.
Residents living near the site expressed concerns about drainage, light, noise pollution and the potential for crime.
“I haven’t found anyone who supports this,” said Sam Willis, a resident who lives near the site. “They don’t want to live across from a place with 120 fuel stations. The light pollution will be enormous.”
Beth VanDerbeck, CEO of Morningstar Children & Family Services, expressed concerns about youth with developmental problems living near a travel center. Some of the youths leave campus and she said she was concerned some could try to get a ride out of the county.
“They have been through some major trauma,” she said. “Our campus is a sanctuary for our children. A truck stop will entice our children.”
Other residents expressed concerns about the smell of diesel fuel and possible impacts to groundwater wells.
Although no one spoke in support of the project, commissioners voted 5-1 to approve the site plan amendment.
A request for a site plan amendment for the construction of a three-story, 99-room hotel at 310 Frontage Road was the next item of contention.
The applicant initially requested an increase in the maximum height allowance on the parcel to build a four-story hotel but withdrew the application before any public hearings were held.
Residents from Royal Oaks subdivision expressed concerns about the new site plan which asked for a 40-foot height exception. The additional five feet above the 35-foot county restriction is needed for parapets and elevators, the developer said.
Residents expressed concerns about traffic impacts and drainage.
One resident, Jack Ray, predicted an increase in accidents and suggested a separate entrance other than the service road that runs parallel to U.S. 17.
He said the entrance to the hotel would be the same one used to enter McDonalds and Tortuga Jacks. But a representative for the developer said there is “zero chance” the Georgia Department of Transportation will approve a separate entrance because the intent of the service road is to provide that service.
Joe Burns, president of the homeowners association, said the subdivision has drainage and flooding issues that he fears will worsen with a hotel nearby.
“It’s going to back up in our neighborhood,” he said. “We are in a flood area.”
Despite the reservations of residents, commissioners unanimously approved the site plan amendment.
A rezoning request for the Majestic Oaks subdivision Phase II plans was next to draw citizen concerns. The developer asked for a reduction in density to 10 single-family units per acre in a portion of the tract already developed.
But residents already living in the subdivision voiced concerns about the impact 28 new homes will have on traffic and drainage. There were also concerns about the additional strain the homes would have on a water system that already has pressure problems periodically.
There are also plans to develop a tract adjacent to the existing development with more single family and multi-family units.
The proposal to rezone another tract on U.S. 82 to highway commercial was denied. Instead, the motion to approve the request, which passed 4-2, included a provision that only allows current commercial use conditions similar to those in the local commercial zoning.
Opponents lined up again to oppose a climate controlled open air storage warehouse. Residents said they first learned about the request the day before Thanksgiving, leaving them little time to learn more details about the proposal.
Jake Hightower, a representative for the developer, said every concern by homeowners living nearby has been addressed. He predicted no negative impacts from stormwater.
Residents expressed concerns about the warehouse turning into a dumping ground. They asked for a fence tall enough to block the view of RVs that will likely be parked at the site.
Hightower said the developer should not have a problem being required to build a 12-foot high fence to block the view.
Commissioners unanimously voted to defer a decision until the first meeting in January to give residents time to meet with the developer to address their questions.
A rezoning request to revise plans already approved for 190 RV pads at the planned Southern Retreat RV Park generated more debate.
The new proposal was to expand the project to 250 RV pads and eight cabins at the site at 7345 Blythe Island Hwy. The developer said the revised request was the result of some wetlands delineations at the site that made more room to develop.
Commissioners voted 3-3 on a motion to approve the plans. Richard Strickland, the chairman of the commission, voted against the request, saying the only thing he’d support is 190 RV sites.
Residents living nearby expressed concerns about the expansion of the planned project and the impact it could have on their neighborhood.
“The residents are not pleased,” said Marion McGraw. “That’s a lot of RVs, a lot of noise, a lot of light pollution.”
After more discussion, a second motion to approve 200 RV pads and eight cabins was unanimously approved.