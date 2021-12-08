The Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission had to deal with opposition to nearly every agenda item under consideration at Tuesday’s meeting.
It started with the first agenda item to consider approval of a site plan for a new travel center near the intersection of Ga. 99 and Interstate 95 at Exit 42.
A representative for the developer said the travel center is not a truck stop but a national brand that is a “family oriented establishment you will be proud to have in your town.”
Plans are for a 136,000 square-foot travel center on a 34.5-acre site with 120 fueling stations, 537 parking spaces, a restaurant and other retail businesses serving the needs of tourists and the traveling public.
A new stormwater collection system will be constructed to direct water to three storm water retention ponds.
The project is expected to create at least 200 full-time equivalent employees.
Residents living near the site expressed concerns about drainage, light, noise pollution and possible crime.
“I haven’t found anyone who supports this. They don’t want to live across from a place with 120 fuel stations. The light pollution will be enormous” said Sam Willis a resident who lives near the site.
Beth VanDerbeck, CEO of Morning Star Children & Family Services, expressed concerns about the youth with developmental problems living near a travel center. Some of the youths get off campus, and she expressed concerns some could try to get a ride out of the county.
“They have been through some major trauma,” she said. “Our campus is a sanctuary for our children. A truck stop will entice our children.”
Other residents expressed concerns about the smell of diesel fuel and possible impacts to groundwater wells.
No one spoke in support of the project. Commissioners voted 5-1 to approve the site plan amendment.
The next item of contention was a request for a site plan amendment for the construction of a three-story, 99-room hotel at 310 Frontage Road.
The applicant initially requested an increase in the maximum height allowance on the parcel to build a four-story hotel but withdrew the application before any public hearings were held.
Residents from the Royal Oaks subdivision expressed concerns about the new site plan which asked for a 40-foot height exception. The additional five feet above the 35-foot county restriction is needed for parapets and elevators.
Residents expressed concerns about traffic impacts and drainage. One resident, Jack Ray, predicted an increase in accidents and suggested a separate entrance other than the service road that runs parallel to U.S. 17.
He said the entrance to the hotel would the same one used to enter McDonalds and Tortuga Jacks. But the a representative for the developer said there is “zero chance” the Georgia Department of Transportation will approve a separate entrance because the intent of the service road is to provide that service.
Joe Burns, president of the development’s homeowners association, said the subdivision has drainage and flooding issues that he fears will get worse with a hotel nearby.
“It’s going to back up in our neighborhood,” he said. “We are in a flood area.”
Despite the concerns, commissioners unanimously approved the site plan amendment.
Next on the list was a rezoning request for the Majestic Oaks subdivision Phase II plans. The developer asked for a reduction in density to 10 single-family units per acre in a portion of the tract already developed.
But residents already living in the subdivision voiced concerns about the impact 28 new homes will have on traffic and drainage. There were also concerns expressed about the additional strain the additional homes would have on a water system that already has pressure problems periodically.
There are also plans to develop a tract adjacent to the existing development with more single family and multi-family units.
The proposal to rezone another tract on U.S. 82 to highway commercial was denied. Instead, the motion to approve the request, which passed 4-2, included a provision that only allows current commercial use conditions similar to those in the local commercial zoning.
Opponents lined up again to oppose a climate controlled open air storage warehouse. Residents said they first learned about the request the day before Thanksgiving, leaving them little time to learn more details about the proposal.
Jake Hightower, a representative for the developer, said every concern by homeowners living nearby has been addressed. He predicted no negative impacts from stormwater.
Residents expressed concerns about the warehouse turning into a dumping ground. They asked for a fence tall enough to block the view of RVs that will likely be parked at the site.
Hightower said the developer should not have a problem being required to build a 12-foot high fence to block the view.
Commissioners unanimously voted to defer a decision until the first meeting in January to give residents time to meet with the developer to address their concerns.