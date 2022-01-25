St. Marys City Councilman Jim Goodman is in a race against time and has no idea about what to expect.
Optimistic, Goodman hopes the Georgia Court of Appeals will overrule Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen Scarlett’s denial of an injunction last week to block the purchase of an industrial site by Camden County for a planned spaceport.
Goodman filed the appeal Friday in response to Scarlett’s denial on Jan. 18 to block the purchase of the 4,000-acre site from Union Carbide until voters have an opportunity to decide in a special election whether to allow county commissioners to spend more money on the project,which has already cost taxpayers $10.3 million.
An estimated 3,850 registered voters in Camden County signed a petition to force a referendum on the land purchase.
Scarlett ruled petition organizers waited too late to ask for an injunction to stop the land purchase until a referendum is held.
A special election could be held in March if a Probate Court judge certifies the number of valid signatures on the petition.
“It makes no sense to stop the citizens from deciding whether to spend anymore on a spaceport,” he said. “There’s no reason to do this.”
Goodman said if a majority of county voters reject the referendum and allow county commissioners to continue to negotiate a deal to buy the property, he and other opponents would have no objection.
But Goodman believes a majority of voters would tell county commissioners to stop spending money on a spaceport that many believe will never launch a rocket. The best way to know for certain is to allow voters to decide, he said.
“The board of commissioners could just go ahead and purchase the land,” he said. “It makes no sense to stop the citizens. It is political suicide.”
Goodman said the Federal Aviation Administration has made it clear to county officials that the launch operator’s license does not guarantee a launch from the site will ever happen. Each launch is reviewed before a permit is granted.
Opponents believe the FAA will never allow rockets to be launched over homes, historic structures and wilderness areas on Cumberland and Little Cumberland islands.
“They ignore the fact the FAA sees this as a worthless license,” he said. “There is too much about this that is highly suspect.”
Goodman, a plaintiff in the civil lawsuit to stop the county from spending more taxpayer money on the project, said he was a spaceport supporter when the proposal was first presented at a public meeting in 2015.
Back then, county officials said it was possible a manned mission to Mars could be launched from the site.
The spaceport was going to create more than 2,000 high-tech, high-paying jobs, support businesses would come into the county, a satellite campus for Georgia Tech aerospace students would be built and local tourism would draw thousands of spectators for the 12 planned launches a year.
But the license granted to the county in December was far different than the one initially presented to the public. The license approved by the FAA is to launch satellites into orbit from the site in a small rocket yet to be invented on a single trajectory that does not take advantage of the Earth’s rotation for a boost into orbit.
“All that has changed,” he said. “The proposal is so full of holes it’s like Swiss cheese. There’s too much about this that’s highly suspect.”
Now, the question is if the appeals court will rule on the request before the county closes on the deal to purchase the property.
“It is a race,” Goodman said. “I can’t fathom why they are so tone deaf. We’re going to keep fighting it.”