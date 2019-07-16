Opioid suit defendant charged by feds

A woman named as a defendant in a massive opioid lawsuit in Glynn County Superior Court entered into a criminal plea agreement Friday in U.S. District Court for actions she took regarding a Darien pharmacy.
The civil lawsuit named Janice Ann Colter as the registered agent for Agape Prescriptions “R” Us, d/b/a Darien Pharmacy. It also named her as Darien Pharmacy’s chief financial officer and pharmacist-in-charge. The criminal information document filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office doesn’t specifically name the business, instead calling it Pharmacy No. 1.
Colter’s accused of “knowingly and willfully” making “materially false, fictitious and fraudulent statements in connection with her operation of a pharmacy that dispensed controlled substances.”
According to the charging document, Pharmacy No. 1 filled prescriptions from more than 1,100 medical professionals from 2015 to 2017, including no less than one million doses of opioids, and only three doctors — named by initials F.B., F.P. and H.L. — accounted for more than 30 percent of the oxycodone and hydrocodone prescriptions.
“In 2017, suppliers engaged in reviews regarding Pharmacy No. 1’s prescribing of controlled substances, including requesting documentation that the Drug Enforcement Administration would expect and review as part of any regulatory compliance audit,” according to the filing. “As part of these reviews, information requested included policies regarding Pharmacy No. 1’s dispensing of prescriptions for known, identified high prescribers of opioids and other controlled substances.
“In these documents requested for review, Colter created and transmitted documents creating false, fictitious, or fraudulent statements or representations regarding her distribution of controlled substances, specifically as it related to whether she would continue to fill certain high prescribers of opioids and other controlled substances.”
From June 2017 to March 2018, Colter allegedly stated in various ways that she stopped filling prescriptions from these doctors, but actually continued on as before.
“Healthcare professionals, such pharmacists who commit fraudulent crimes, sometimes prey on patients who are addicted to prescription opioids,” Robert Murphy, special agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division, said in a statement. “Some of these licensed practitioners dispense addictive substances under the guise of a ‘professional practice,’ when in actuality, they act like a common drug dealer. This successful investigation was a direct result of the collaboration between all law enforcement agencies involved and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”
The case file indicates Colter entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors the day after the filing of the criminal information document. Her first appearance in court, however, isn’t to take place until July 29.
The penalty for making false statements relating to health care matters is up to five years in prison and up to three years supervised release.
In other federal matters, a grand jury indicted nine men on charges including attempted coercion and enticement. According to their various indictments, that means using the internet and a mobile phone “to knowingly attempt to persuade, induce, entice and coerce any individual who had not attained the age of 18 years to engage in any sexual activity for which any person could be charged with a criminal offense under the laws of the state of Georgia, specifically aggravated child molestation in violation of OCGA 16-6-4.”
The alleged offenses occurred in Camden County. Those charged, and their charges, are:
• Daven Jones: Attempted coercion and enticement, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity and attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor;
• John Torrance: Attempted coercion and enticement, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity and attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor;
• Joshua Weaver: Attempted coercion and enticement and attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor;
• Dylan Wescott: Attempted coercion and enticement and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity;
• Charles Barreras: Attempted coercion and enticement;
• Matthew Coffey: Attempted coercion and enticement;
• Alvaro Hernandez: Attempted coercion and enticement;
• Trevor Rountree: Attempted coercion and enticement.