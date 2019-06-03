A massive lawsuit targeting pharmaceutical distributors for their alleged responsibility in the opioid epidemic goes for a motion hearing tomorrow in U.S. District Court in Brunswick.
The hearing before U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood is to help settle whether this lawsuit should be handled in the federal courts, as most of the defendants would wish, or get remanded back to Glynn County Superior Court, which is the wish of the plaintiffs.
The defendants made a motion to stay consideration of the plaintiffs’ motion to remand, arguing the case would likely get picked up and amalgamated into the ongoing group of opioid lawsuits from multiple federal districts that are being handled as one matter in the Northern District of Ohio.
However, that request was not immediately granted, and the remand hearing will take place at 11 a.m.
In other federal matters, Vincent Sanders pleaded guilty May 28 to one count of receipt of child pornography. A federal grand jury indicted him twice, with the superseding indictment accusing him of distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography and receipt of child pornography.
The crimes were alleged to have occurred in August and September 2018 in Camden County.
By pleading guilty to the receipt charge, Sanders faces five to 20 years in federal prison, supervised release of five years to life, and must register as a sex offender.
Warren Sinepha, who faces a federal charge of bank robbery, may not be competent to participate in his own defense. He allegedly robbed a Marshland Credit Union branch in May 2018, before Camden County authorities caught him attempting to flee into Florida.
According to the motion filed May 28, during a hearing several days earlier, “Mr. Sinepha’s counsel explained that Mr. Sinepha’s lack of ability to communicate with him as his counsel makes it difficult to represent him and that Mr. Sinepha may be unable to properly assist in his defense in this action.
“The assistant U.S. attorney assigned to this case informed the court that the government does not oppose the motion. The court questioned Mr. Sinepha directly, and Mr. Sinepha did not oppose his counsel’s request for a competency evaluation.”
A report’s to be completed within the next month and provided to both the defense and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.