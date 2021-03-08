A week ago, someone else’s math skills slowed me down.
Vonette and I were headed to Jacksonville when we decided to stop in Kingsland for some food to drop in our laps on the way, preferably something with mayonnaise and mustard.
Because I wasn’t all that hungry, our bill came to $13.25. I usually wouldn’t remember the cost of two burgers, fries, a cup of unidentifiable liquid that surely wasn’t the sweet tea Vonette wanted and a thimble of free water except for the time it took to get my change for a $20 bill.
When I handed over the bill I said, “Wait, I’ve got a quarter.”
It was too late. The counter person woman already had entered $20 into the 21st Century computer chip-brained cash register that computed my change to be $6.75. In my selfish desire to spare my Wrangler pockets the strain of more quarters, I had thrown this poor woman into quandary. It was almost like I had asked her if she could possibly translate the book of Deuteronomy from the original Greek.
She stood there holding the quarter for a while as she pondered, mulled over, contemplated and weighed all the possibilities none of which, I am happy to say, included sobbing.
She finally decided on the correct course of action. She called the manager.
“On, no,’’ I thought. “This manager is going to come over, shake her head sadly and say brusquely, ‘His change is $7.’”
But that’s not what the manager did.
The counter person woman showed her the quarter and said, “He gave me this.’’ They both looked at the cash register numbers whereupon the manager pulled out her cell phone, opened the calculator app and figured out I was owed $7.
I took my money and apologized.
OK, boys and girls, if the cash register malfunctions, here’s what you do even if someone hands you a $20 bill and the order comes to $12.37. You start counting from the till to get you back to $20. You get three pennies to get you to $12.40, then a dime to get you to $12.50 and a two quarters to round it off at an even $13. You pull out two $1 bills and you’re at $15, add a $5 bill and it all adds up to $20. You count that back to the customer, starting with the pennies, until you announce “$20. Thank you. Come back to see us.”
I guarantee you the customer will be satisfied until he tastes the alleged sweet tea.
I was telling a retired Army officer about the experience Saturday, and he mentioned another piece of technology we have come to excessively rely upon, the Global Positioning System, or GPS. That’s what makes the navigation in your car work and the maps app on your phone.
What is a young soldier going to do on the battlefield when the batteries in his handheld GPS die? Pull out a compass and a map, you say, except I’m not sure everyone learns “land navigation” in their military training anymore.
You can always use your compass to shoot an azimuth on a terrain feature such as the tallest mountain as determined by the elevation on your map. Then you sight in another azimuth on a terrain feature such as a deep bend in a river or a confluence of streams. Where the azimuths cross on your map is your location. But first, of course, you should orient your map to true north.
I’m sorry. I think I just handed you a quarter.
Actually, when you’ve done it a few times, it’s simple. There are some things, however, that can cause complications. Heavy fog and blinding rain come to mind, which is the primary reason I was lost for several days in Elephant Valley in South Vietnam during the monsoon season. I did know, however, that Danang was somewhere to the southeast and that Route 2, Starr, S.C., was about halfway around the globe so I could get back going east or west if I could catch a ride.
Everything, it seems, comes down to math.
If the low number on your blood pressure is 100, that’s dangerously bad.
My resting pulse rate is 48, and I’m told that’s good.
When the temperature is 98 degrees, that’s bad unless it’s your body temperature in which case you can enter buildings that are doing COVID-19 checks with those head-scanning thermometers.
Many of my friends who have “Make America Great Again” hats have a lot of trouble acknowledging the math from November. If you claim to understand the math behind the electoral college you are one of two things, a liar or brilliant.
Speaking of untruths, Gov. Andrew Cuomo concealed the number of elderly nursing home patients that the coronavirus killed in New York possibly because he had calculated the political math.
The math on COVID-19 vaccinations in Georgia is, as of Sunday, a dismal, worst-in-the nation 12.9 percent. I’m guessing Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacy Abrams, D-Never, Never Land, will have differing explanations.
When he was about 3 1/2, our grandson Benjamin used to pull numbers out the air.
“One hundred and fifty-five thousand, one hundred and sixty-two,’’ he would say. “That’s the biggest number in the world, isn’t it granddaddy.”
Not even close. At the behest of President Biden, who lost in a landslide to Donald Trump, Congress passed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package. Germany drew from its reserves to fund its early stimulus spending, and the U.S. could do the same if we had reserves instead of a $22.8 trillion deficit.
Germans apparently are better at math than we, but if I ever get to Germany, I’m going to test it.
“Wait,’’ I’ll say. “I’ve got three pfennigs.”