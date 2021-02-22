If I had a two cents for every time I heard the bleeped profanities of ice road truckers, redneck moonshiners or gold miners, I could pay half our cable bill. I could pay the rest if I had a nickel for every phony, breath-catching drama over mold in a home remodeling show, the wailing at big city homicide scenes or network newscasts celebrating the continuing fall of moral conduct.
And don’t get me started over my indignation when the affiliates in Jacksonville break into shows to update us on severe weather as WJAX did last weekend during the telecast of the PGA tournament at Pebble Beach. In one case, a putt was rolling five inches from a hole late in the tournament when it was time to update.
I was stunned when the radar showed the formerly severe storms 60 miles offshore and moving swiftly eastward. Until then, I had no idea that people in Bermuda rely on Jacksonville TV for weather updates.
We pay more than $100 for the privilege of having very little worth watching on TV. Our provider sometimes caves in and agrees to give us some relief for up to a year. Somehow, the price break starts going away the very next month until the discount is gone and the price is higher than ever.
Raymond Croslyn doesn’t suffer that indignity because he pays nothing for TV.
“I’ve got two antennas — one turned toward Jacksonville, one toward Savannah,’’ he said.
During the height of severe storms, he sometimes loses the network channels, but not always. He can always rely on ION, which broadcasts entertainment programming from a studio just south of Blythe Island. The signal from a tower near the Florida line is in comfortable range of his antennas, Raymond said. He gets a lot of reruns of Chicago PD, NCIS, Matlock, a cartoon channel, a home shopping channel and old movies. What is it they say? Any port in a storm? Well, any channel in his case.
Usually, when he gets the Jacksonville stations, he can’t pick up Savannah and vice versa. The reason is that Brunswick is about halfway between the digital transmission towers in the two cities. The signals are strong for about 50 miles then die like political promises. A booster helps keep his reception, but TV reception out here on the digital fringes is like real estate, location, location, location.
“It depends on what side of town you live on,’’ he said.
Raymond and his wife Fran live on St. Simons, but occasionally they go to the mainland on short camping trips.
“We get away from Fantasy Island over there,’’ he said.
You can also hook up to cable at most campgrounds, but back on Fantasy Island he can probably catch “Fantasy Island” reruns free.
The thing is that if you pick up one free channel, you actually get more. Take Channel 17 out of Jacksonville.
“17 has six channels or maybe five,’’ he said. “It has old movies on one channel.”
That’s where he goes for his beloved westerns.
It also has “M.A.S.H.,” “Columbo,’’ and “Matlock,’’ he thinks. He doesn’t, however, get some of the best programming from the BBC because he can’t pick up the Jacksonville PBS station, and the signals from Pembroke and Waycross are also too weak.
Sometimes late on a clear night, he scans to see what he can get on the screen.
“One time, I got 60-something channels,’’ including Orlando, he said. I wonder if “30-Something” was on one of those 60-something.
All the local channels were once free to the cable companies, but no more. I have a friend who operates a cable TV company in a small city. When he first bought the company, the Jacksonville and Savannah stations begged to be in his lineup with no fee. Then they decided they wanted a nickel a subscriber, then a quarter and it’s kept going up. The cable providers have to pass it on, and if they balk at price increases, the affiliates pull their shows just as three stations in Jacksonville did recently.
Sixty-plus channels is a lot of channels, and the funny thing about it is that some of that programming first aired when there were only three channels, all of them free. Most TVs had a clunky rotary dial with spots for 13 and a UHF channel, but mostly we got NBC, ABC and CBS.
There were no remote controls, but adults with kids didn’t need them. All dad had to do was say, “Change it,’’ and a kid would hop up and twist the nob to the next number. At our house, it was 4, 7 and 13.
Thank God for remote controls because no child is quick enough to prevent us from seeing ads for billboard-advertising, slip-and-fall lawyers. My hand goes for the remote control like a toad’s tongue going for a fly. But sometimes they seem to be on every channel and, even worse, during election years you also get political ads. Sometimes, rotten reception isn’t such a bad thing.
I would follow Raymond’s lead, but the breaking point is he doesn’t get ESPN, which means he misses a lot of college football. He says he doesn’t miss it, and he can get the NASCAR races which may be more enjoyable for him since Jeff Gordon retired.
So for the privilege of watching Clemson play Wake Forest and obscure golf tournaments, we’ll stick with cable I guess. And keep paying.