Scott Townley wears earplugs to protect himself from his own music, and he drives a ‘99 Buick as a monument to his mother.
Scott is Irish, but he plays a Scottish instrument: the bagpipes.
“I started on the bagpipes at 17 and have been playing now 41 years,’’ he said.
Depending on how they’re played, bass drums boom, bass fiddles thump, clarinets whine, bells chime, banjos ring, cymbals clash and accordions annoy. Bagpipes skirl, and they skirl loudly thus the ear plugs.
“They say you can hear bagpipes 10 miles.”
They have the same decibels as a jackhammer, he’s been told. Thus the earplugs.
Maybe, but after hearing Townley playing, I didn’t have to follow the sound 10 miles to find him marching and playing in a parking lot. His legs were bare because he was wearing shorts rather than a kilt, his normal performance dress when he’s decked in Scottish attire.
He owns nine kilts, some Scottish, some Irish, in various clan tartans. Georgia fans would love the Clan Cunningham tartan he wears when he puts on full Scottish military attire. It’s red-and-black with a bit of white much like his favorite Clan Wallace, which is red-and-black with a gold line in it.
The one we’re most likely familiar with was his first one, the Black Watch. It’s that blue-and-green tartan that we see mostly on men’s shirts with Oxford collars. The Black Watch is the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland. The regiment is infantry, or of foot as they once said on yonder side of the pond.
Townley said he bought it because of the original Black Watch’s role in law enforcement through the years.
A kilt is a must for the serious piper as is the ability to play “Scotland the Brave.”
His first musical instrument was the saxophone, which he began playing at age 7 at the urging of his grandfather back in his native New York. He spent 28 years in police work around Syracuse and the past 10 on the force in Gilbert, Ariz., from which he retired and where he was pipe major of the Gilbert Fire Department Pipe Band.
He’s a long way from there now marching slowly in the parking lot as he plays. He practices an hour every other day and says he does it to keep in shape because you have to build some stamina to play the pipes for an hour nonstop.
The pipes that lay over the left shoulder are, like the fifth string on a banjo, drones, two tenor and one bass. The player inflates the bag by blowing through a blowpipe and then squeezes it between his side and left arm to force air through the chanter, which looks a lot like a recorder. The chanter, with its finger holes, is held about waist level and points down.
Townley clearly enjoys playing, but it’s not a hobby. He plays at The Lodge at sunset and has piped at some big events, some somber and some with a national audience.
He has played at a number of funerals of officers who died in the line of duty and has played at the Tomb of the Unknowns and Arlington Cemetery in separate events. Back home, he played for Hillary Clinton when she represented New York in the U.S. Senate. He also played a couple of somber standards solo, “Amazing Grace” and “Going Home,’’ at John McCain’s service in Phoenix before his body was taken to Washington to lay in state at the Capitol Rotunda and then burial at the U.S. Navy Academy in Annapolis, Md.
It hasn’t all been somber.
“I’ve been to Scotland several times and competed in the world games,’’ he said. “I got the snot beat out of me.”
He was competing there against 1,200 to 1,300 pipers and always finished with far more behind him in the rankings than in front of him. He also was one of 1,400 pipers and drummers at the North American Pipe Championships.
He and his wife, Kim, who holds an accounting degree from Boston University, are looking for a place along the Atlantic to settle down after leaving Arizona and unrelenting heat. They met at Myrtle Beach where temperatures can be like those in Glynn County but for not as long.
“I drug her off to New York. She hated every minute of it,’’ he said.
The New York weather is more suited to his full bagpiper regalia with the heavy plaid coat, socks and hat. That’s the sort of thing you’d expect to see a piper wearing standing in the Scottish moors, but he has one of himself in the Arizona desert complete with cactus.
In deference to St. Simons weather, he was practicing in the parking lot in shorts and a T-shirt on a slightly cool day. He marched slowly forward, stopped and played “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling’’ as his left heel lifted and fell in time with the air. By the way, most bands play tunes. Pipers play airs.
“I’m getting ready for St. Patrick’s Day. My wife and I are both Irish. I don’t have a place to play. I guess I’ll go to the pier and play up and down.”
He is looking forward to playing at one more memorial, that of his mother who died of COVID-19 like many others in a New York nursing home. She died Dec. 30 in the village of Minoa, and Townley missed the service because he had just had surgery in Arizona.
As for that ‘99 Buick, he was with her at the dealership when she bought it new after his father’s death, “so they wouldn’t take advantage of her.” The car is still spotless and neat, and he says he drives it to honor her.
There’s no date for that gathering of family at her graveside where he will play for her. He’ll play “Amazing Grace’’ and someone will say a blessing. The pipes and the prayers will both carry a long way.