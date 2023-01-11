Federal authorities announced charges against 76 people Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a massive drug trafficking and street gang enterprise operated out of Glynn County and state prisons distributing methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and alprazolam in Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida.

Forty-seven of the people charged are from Glynn County.

