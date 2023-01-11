Federal authorities announced charges against 76 people Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a massive drug trafficking and street gang enterprise operated out of Glynn County and state prisons distributing methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and alprazolam in Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida.
Forty-seven of the people charged are from Glynn County.
David Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, announced the unsealed 133-page, 118-count federal indictment at Glynn County Police headquarters along with representatives from the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s office, Glynn County Police Department, Brunswick Police Department, and the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.
“We are here to tell you today that the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners in the Southern District of Georgia are not going to tolerate it,” Estes said.
There were still nine suspects at large as of Wednesday afternoon, Estes said. Thirty-two people were arrested Wednesday in a coordinated effort involving local law enforcement agencies and FBI SWAT teams. The other 35 suspects were already detained in state prisons, Estes said.
One suspect, Eric Thompson, led authorities on a several-mile chase Wednesday morning, but was ultimately apprehended with 152 grams of fentanyl, which Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Atlanta Office, Jermaine Deans, said is enough to kill 160,000 people.
“I think all of the law enforcement agencies here and across the state and across the country are absolutely frustrated with what we’re seeing right now,” Estes said. “This stuff is deadly.”
The indictment, dubbed Operation Ghost Busted, alleges that members of the Ghost Face Gangsters, a White supremacist criminal street gang, along with affiliates of the Aryan Brotherhood, the Bloods and the Gangster Disciples, worked together with inmates and with at least one prison guard to sell illegal drugs throughout Southeast Georgia, to smuggle contraband and drugs into state prisons, and to “engage in violent acts to retaliate against threats to the drug trafficking organization,” the indictment claims.
The suspects additionally used firearms as “tools of the drug trade,” used coded language to facilitate drug trafficking activities, and used cellphones and Facebook Messenger to coordinate drug shipments and distribution, the indictment alleges.
A release from the U.S. Attorney’s office said the prison guard is alleged to have worked with a leader of the conspiracy who is serving a life sentence in prison for murder.
Two of the suspects are also facing charges that the distribution of drugs resulted in the deaths of three people.
John D. Screen, 34, of Brunswick is accused of knowingly and intentionally selling fentanyl to Michael Logue of Brunswick on Nov. 9, 2021, and Rebecca Elizabeth Cain of McIntosh County on Sept. 21, 2021, ultimately resulting in their deaths.
Eric S. Ogden, also known as Scotty, 35, of Woodbine, is accused of selling methamphetamine to Dylan Jones of Brunswick, on Jan. 18, 2022, ultimately resulting in Jones’ death.
“Make no mistake, illegal distribution of drugs is not a victimless crime,” Estes said. “The grave markers of Rebecca Elizabeth Cain, Michael Logue, and Dylan Jones bear silent witness of the toll of these illegal drugs flowing into our communities.”
Each of the 76 defendants named in the federal indictment is facing charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, a quantity of fentanyl, heroin and alprazolam. That charge carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.
There is no parole in the federal penal system.
Other charges faced by defendants in the indictment include conspiracy to possess firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute/distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm and ammunition by prohibited person, transferring of firearm to prohibited person, receipt or possession of unregistered firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
The FBI Coastal Georgia Violent Gang Task Force, Glynn County Police Department, Brunswick Police Department, and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation that took more than two years to put together and involved partnerships with multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. They worked together to identify a sprawling drug trafficking networking operating in Glynn, Pierce, Camden, Wayne, Treutlen, McIntosh, Toombs, Telfair, Dodge and Ware counties, Estes said.
It is believed to be the largest indictment in the history of the Southern District of Georgia and includes 118 total charges and so far has included the forfeiture of 43 seized firearms, one vehicle, and more than $53,000 in cash, the release said.
Another three dozen additional defendants face prosecution for state charges as a result of the investigation, the release said.
Estes noted that all defendants are innocent until proven guilty.
“Operation Ghost Busted demonstrates the focused commitment of law enforcement agencies at all levels in identifying, infiltrating and disrupting drug trafficking networks in our communities,” Estes said. “We are proud to serve with these professionals in the continuing work to make our neighborhoods safe from illegal gang activity and the violent crime it spawns.”