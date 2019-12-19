Operation Bed Spread in need of beds for children's Christmas

Michelle Taitingsong is a hard working mother whose primary focus in life is her children. But, like many parents, she’s found it difficult to make ends meet. The situation was so dire last year that Taitingsong and her partner had to live in a hotel with their young child, while expecting another baby.
“I’ve been working at Parker’s for nine years, on and off,” she said. “My son’s father and I have been together for eight years, but we’re not married. We were having a hard time getting out of the hotel. It’s hard in Brunswick to find a place to stay.”
They were able to manage the move. After having her baby, Taitingsong and her partner moved their young family into a rental property last winter. While one challenge was met, others lingered on the horizon. Those included providing furniture, namely beds, for their children.
“After we moved out of the hotel, we were getting everybody situated, and it really took a toll on us financiall,” she said. “As a mother, you worry about your children. They need their own beds, but beds are expensive. It just gets to the point where you have to decide whether you’re going to use the money for that or to keep a roof over your head.”
Little did she know that one of her gas station regulars was going to step in and make a difference. Rees Carroll, founder of Operation Bed Spread, had talked with Michelle a number of times, and eventually, he shared information about his nonprofit, which collects beds for those in need — primarily local children.
“Rees told me about Operation Bed Spread, but I didn’t know how much of a difference he would make in my family’s life,” she recalled, getting a bit teary.
During last year’s holiday season, Taitingsong found herself worrying about Christmas when a yellow Penske truck rolled up in front of her home. Carroll jumped out, removing two twin beds from the truck.
“I’ve never been so excited in my life. It was such a relief,” she said with a laugh. “I was worried about how I was going to get them inside because my children’s father wasn’t home, but Rees said, ‘Michelle that’s what we’re here for’ and he set them up for me. It was the best Christmas gift I’ve ever had.”
Her children are thriving now, enjoying the good night’s sleep that’s critical to youngsters’ growth and development. But Taitingsong knows that there are many families who are now facing the same situation. In fact, Operation Bed Spread has 29 families who have requested a bed for Christmas — and they worry that they’ll not be able to meet that request.
It’s something that tears at Taitingsong’s heart.
“To think that there are like 20 kids out there now who need beds ... it just breaks my heart. Operation Bed Spread is such a blessing for parents like me who live pay check to pay check. We work overtime to make ends meet. We don’t want to live in luxury ... We just want to live comfortably,” she said.
“I really hope that people can help make sure that Rees has the funds he needs to make it happen. It has meant everything to me. Now, every time I see him, he asks ‘how are my boys sleeping?’ He’s such a great guy.”
Carroll has made nearly 1,000 deliveries since Operation Bed Spread began in 2012. And now, with mere days before Christmas, he is hoping that the organization can make one final push to ensure there are enough beds for all 29 children.
“The main thing is that we need to raise enough money to get the beds so these kids aren’t spending Christmas Eve sleeping on the floor. I sent out a message to my board on Friday, and they’ve done a lot since then, but we really need to be able to get the money to buy the beds,” he said.
Carroll says that a $258 donation covers the cost of a twin bed for a child. But any amount would be beneficial. Donations can be made online at operationbed.org or mailed to Operation Bed Spread, 1700 Frederica Road, suite 101-218, St. Simons Island, 31522.