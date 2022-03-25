A daylong “Opening Day” celebration will be held Saturday with a parade and variety of events, with the proceeds to go toward the Mallery Park renovation.
The event starts in the Village at 9 a.m. in front of Brogdens, where everyone will gather for the parade setup. A C.H.A.M.P.S. car will led the parade, followed by Engine No. 2 from the Glynn County Fire Department. The Glynn County Police will help with traffic control and to participate in the parade.
The parade begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by an opening day ceremony at 10 a.m. at Butler Field.
A home run derby for youths ages 9 to 12 will be held at Butler Field at 10:30 a.m. It will cost participants $5 for five outs.
A “Road Runner” base running race will be held at Jaycee Field to test the running speed. The event is free for ages 12 and under.
At 11:30, the games begin. The event features a silent auction, bounce houses an concession will be available all day.
