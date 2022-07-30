A longtime opponent of Spaceport Camden believes there is no reason to deny his open records requests regarding the project’s purchase option contracts, including any amendments and extensions.

Steve Weinkle is seeking complete and unredacted copies of all signed purchase agreements, approved amendments and extensions of the purchase order between the county and Union Carbide, owner of the property county officials plan to use as the launch site since Jan. 1, 2015.

