A longtime opponent of Spaceport Camden believes there is no reason to deny his open records requests regarding the project’s purchase option contracts, including any amendments and extensions.
Steve Weinkle is seeking complete and unredacted copies of all signed purchase agreements, approved amendments and extensions of the purchase order between the county and Union Carbide, owner of the property county officials plan to use as the launch site since Jan. 1, 2015.
“Dow/Union Carbide’s recent public statement plainly stating the termination of the prior option agreement between itself and Camden County repudiates any Camden County refusal to fully disclose all records related to the Union Carbide property purchase,” he said in his request. “Should Camden County claim it has a valid exemption allowing withholding of the requested records, please provide proof such as a currently-dated contract or court order that such exemption exists.”
Union Carbine officials last week said “there is no longer an option agreement in existence between [Camden] County and UCC, and UCC does not intend to convey the property to the County pursuant to the prior option agreement.”
County officials have cited state open records laws in their refusal to provide copies of the records by invoking Georgia open records laws that state “records made for or by the state or a local agency relative to the acquisition of real property are exempt from disclosure until such time as the property has been acquired or the proposed transaction has been terminated or abandoned.”
Weinkle asked the county in his request to waive all fees because he believes the information is in the public’s interest and “will contribute significantly to the public’s understanding of Spaceport Camden past, present, and future fiscal burden on taxpayers.”
Athens lawyer Kevin Lang, whose family owns property on Little Cumberland Island, said Camden officials have used the existence of an option contract to deny requests for records under the Georgia Open Records Act. More than 200 such requests have been denied by the county, he said.
“Union Carbide has very clearly stated that there is no longer an option contract, so Camden County should be turning over records,” he said.
Less than three weeks ago, Camden County officials led Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett, chief judge of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, to believe the county was still involved in ongoing discussions with Union Carbide.
“Do you think that statement was true now that we have all seen Union Carbide’s very clear and unambiguous statement?” Lang asked.