Beachgoers enjoying a quiet morning on St. Simons Island Friday may have been met with an unexpected sight as they ventured south near Massengale Park and the King and Prince Resort — jellyfish.
Dozens of the alien-looking creatures had washed ashore and were left in the sand as Thursday’s 11:30 p.m. high tide receded to a 5:30 a.m. low tide Friday.
Nina Sassano, educator and intern coordinator for the University of Georgia Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant, said while a group of jellyfish stranded in the sand may seem alarming at first glance to some, there is no need for worry.
“It’s all normal,” Sassano said. “It’s just nature doing its thing.”
Jellyfish usually travel in groups known as smacks that often form when they are born out of polyps that reproduce asexually. Once born, they have no ability to swim on their own against currents, Sassano said, so they basically ride the ocean currents and go where it takes them.
“If the forces align, they will all end up in one place” as adults, she said. If the winds and tides are right, they may sometimes end up high and dry, where they will die in the sandy surf, like happened on the beach Friday.
Jellyfish found locally are usually cannonball, mushroom cap or moon jellyfish, none of which pose any real threat to humans, in or out of the water, Sassano said.
“They’re just something gooey you have to step over when looking for seashells,” she said of the jellyfish that wash ashore.
Once there, birds will feed on certain parts of the jellyfish and the rest will dry up and decay as part of the cycle of ocean life.
While there is no immediate threat locally created by a smack of jellyfish, they do cause problems in places like Japan where jellyfish will get into pipes at power plants, sometimes shutting them down. Elsewhere stinging jellyfish can get into fish farms and kill an entire fish stock, Sassano said.
“In Japan, it happens all the time and is a real problem,” she said. “It’s a different type of jellyfish that is much larger.”
Jellyfish are also food in Japan, where many local cannonball jellyfish are sent after being harvested by a local seafood operation.