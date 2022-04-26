The response to an online survey designed to gauge the sentiment of Golden Isles residents to a variety of issues has exceeded expectations — and there are still nearly two weeks to go.
For the survey to be considered a useful tool, organizers were hoping for at least 800 responses. So far, nearly 1,000 people have taken the time to complete the survey, which will be used by local governments and business organizations to help determine their priorities and goals.
The Golden Isles Community Survey can be accessed on websites for the city of Brunswick, Glynn County and the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce through May 9. The results will be made public 4 p.m. on May 16 at the Pate Building.
The survey starts with some personal background questions about the respondents including where they live, if they are registered voters and their employment status.
Then the survey moves on to questions to gauge the support of funding for new municipal services and public safety, followed by questions about funding mechanisms such as property taxes, sales taxes and user fees.
Other questions gauge how often people use public facilities, government buildings, recreation facilities, beaches, parks and boat ramps.
One question that may be difficult to answer is whether the public facilities in the Golden Isles — roads, parks and other amenities — are better or worse than comparable communities. There is no definition of a comparable community for perspective.
The survey then moves into its unstated purpose, which is to gauge public support for an upcoming Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum during the November general election.
Participants in the survey are asked to look at a list of prior SPLOST projects from drainage and paving to pubic safety and juvenile justice, and to prioritize them.
They are also asked questions about the creation and need for an oversight committee to ensure the SPLOST projects are completed in a timely manner.
Lance Sabbe, vice chair of Forward Brunswick, said the survey is a joint venture between Brunswick, Glynn County, the Chamber and Golden Isles Development Authority to determine public sentiment and capital improvement projects.
The information will be helpful to promote SPLOST by ensuring the projects with the strongest public support are on the list, said Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie.
‘It’s a lot of money we can definitely put on the table,” she said.
The information will also be useful to local governments to understand the wants and needs of residents in case the SPLOST referendum is rejected by voters.
“We want to get feedback from the public,” she said. “It will be used much more going forward.”