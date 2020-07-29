With more and more residents using online payment for various bills and fees due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Glynn County is looking for ways to reduce what it pays to payment processors.
“We have received more and more requests to put things online,” interim Glynn County Chief Financial Officer Tamara Munson told the county finance committee on Tuesday. “This could be a significant hit to our revenue if the county absorbs those fees.”
In the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year, the county processed approximately $360,000 in credit card and debit card payments, Munson said. Online payment processors took approximately $10,000 out of that in fees, she said, around 2.8 percent.
The percentage fluctuates month to month, but the losses to the county’s income would increase no matter what.
“We believe that could go up to $100,000 depending on how many people pay online,” Munson said.
She recommended making people who pay online cover the charges in the form of a 3 percent convenience fee on online payments.
Online pet adoption also is on the rise, Glynn County Animal Control Manager Tiffani Hill told the committee.
Animal control recently received a lifetime membership to Adopets.com, a “cloud and app-based adoption management system” that integrates with the county’s adoption system.
“It’s in its demo format right now and we’ve received a lot of positive feedback from the public,” Hill said. “We get anywhere from seven to 18 applications through it on a daily basis.”
The website also allows adopters to make donations, which go toward pet care at the animal shelter, she explained.
“It’s definitely an improvement over what we currently have available,” Hill said.
Rather than paying the $5 online transaction fee, Hill suggested the county let adopters pay it for the same reasons Munson gave.
All three members of the finance committee — county commissioners Bill Brunson, David O’Quinn and Chairman Allen Booker — recommended the county commission move ahead with both initiatives. The committee does not make final decisions on financial matters.
In other business, the committee recommended taking a $1.4 million grant to hire eight new sworn police officers for the Glynn County Police Department.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, good for three years, requires no matching funds, but it comes with strings. For one, the eight new officers can’t be terminated for a period of one year following the end of the grant term.
“The other requirement is we fill our local officers first and then we can begin filling the COPS positions,” said county grant writer Monica Hardin.
GCPD employed 108 sworn officers in June, 14 short of the 122 positions on the payroll. In an article on page 2A Tuesday, The News incorrectly reported the county employed 78 officers in June.
O’Quinn noted an audit of the county police department by the International Association of Chiefs of Police recommended the county retain 130 officers.
“The IACP report gave the recommendation that our minimum sworn officers should be 130. I think we’re at 122, which is where the eight came from,” O’Quinn said.
The committee also recommended the county commission:
• Use a 2019 U.S. Department of Justice grant to purchase nearly $50,000 in surveillance equipment from Advanced Covert Technology.
• Accept a $1,000 grant to cover a Christmas event planned by the county Recreation and Parks Department called Jolly Jamboree. Department head Lisa Gurganus said the event will be held on Dec. 12 in Howard Coffin Park and include activities like arts and crafts, inflatables, face painting and a meeting with Santa Claus.
• Accept a $1,900 donation to Glynn County Animal Control.
• Allow the Golden Isles Kingfish Tournament to use Gascoigne Bluff Park on Aug. 14 and 15.
• Approve a statement of credit availability required to purchase $239,200 in wetland bank mitigation credits. The credits are required by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to approve a county project to build up and pave Pennick Road, according to Glynn County Public Works personnel.
• Spend $275,960 on a new street sweeper to replace an older one that has been under near-constant maintenance.
• Spend $66,439 on upgrading the county’s public safety radio system to meet modern standards.
The Glynn County Commission will rule on all the items at a future commission meeting.