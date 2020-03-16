Online participation available for caucus, convention
The Georgia Republican Party is giving party members a choice of ways to participate in next weekend’s precinct caucus and county convention at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick.
Members can attend in person or participate online.
The option is in deference to concerns over COVID-19.
How do you know if you qualify for the event? “You must simply be a registered voter in Glynn County to participate,” according to the state party. “Additionally, because the Glynn County Republican Party has incurred necessary expenses for this required event, there is a $15 registration fee, regardless of where you participate, that must be paid on our webpage at glynngop.org.
“Folks who wish to attend the precinct caucus meeting and convention may do so.”
A driver’s license is required.
Doors open at 8:15 a.m. and close at 9 a.m. The county convention resumes at 10 a.m. with doors closing at that time.
For more formation, visit glynngop.org.
“The main focus of the meetings is to nominate delegates and alternates to county, district, and state conventions and to ultimately nominate delegates to the national RNC convention,” according to the party.
President Trump is the designated nominee for the presidential election.
— The Brunswick News