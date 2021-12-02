Efforts to raise money through crowdfunding sites to pay for William “Roddie” Brian’s legal bills are not going well.
A jury found Bryan, along with Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael, guilty last week of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Satilla Shores on Feb. 23, 2020. All three now await sentencing.
On Tuesday, Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, shared a fundraising campaign on crowdfunding website GoFundMe created by Bryan’s fiancée, Amy Elrod, asking for $300,000 to cover legal fees associated with Bryan’s recent murder conviction.
That fundraiser was quickly removed by the website, which cited violations of its terms of service, only to be replaced by another on Spotfund.com. That one was closed down Thursday before raising a single dollar.
On the Spotfund page, Elrod made an appeal on behalf of Bryan.
“I am the fiancée of William ‘Roddie’ Bryan, the man that was found guilty of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery along with the McMichaels in Glynn County, Brunswick, Ga. Roddie was not armed and videoed the shooting which he turned over on the scene to the first officer,” she wrote. “We need your help to appeal his case. Anything you can share is greatly appreciated. Thank you for your help and prayers. If you have negative comments please find a different page, as they will be deleted.”
The News has asked Spotfund for comment, but the company did not respond.
On the website’s terms of service page, the following can be found: “In connection with your use of any services, you agree not to, directly or indirectly ... create campaigns that are racist, hateful, potentially libelous, benefit far right or far left political groups or groups that support violence of any kind, or benefit the accused perpetrators of violent crimes.”
Gough, who represented Bryan in the murder trial, shared his thoughts on Facebook immediately following the removal. In an earlier social media post, Gough stated that the money was not for him but for Bryan’s legal fees during the appeals process.
“The right to counsel, a guarantee enshrined in our Constitution, means little if ordinary people like Roddie Bryan cannot raise funds for their own defense – and that includes the right to raise funds for an appeal,” Gough wrote. “The cancellation of legitimate online efforts to raise funds for Roddie Bryan is simply the latest manifestation of a woke left mob mentality that relentlessly seeks to undermine the institutions of our government.”
Gough told The News Thursday he will not likely represent Bryan on appeal.
“He has not been sentenced yet, but we’re anticipating an appeal on his behalf. I might file it just to protect his rights, but he will probably use different counsel,” Gough said.
While he has experience in the Georgia Court of Appeals, Gough said counsel specializing in appeals would better serve Bryan.