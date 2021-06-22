One plane crash victim identified

Friday’s plane crash in the St. Marys River that claimed two lives originated in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

One of the victims in the Cessna 150 crash was 18-year-old Alexis George, of Fernandina Beach, a flight student taking lessons from a 66-year-old flight instructor from A-Cent Aviation, who authorities have not yet identified.

The plane crashed into 17 feet of water Friday morning after witnesses said it appeared to be having mechanical problems when it plunged nose first into the Florida side of the river, killing both occupants.

The Florida Highway Patrol, the lead investigative agency, continues to work to determine the cause of the crash.

More from this section

Kress building to get new tenant

Kress building to get new tenant

A familiar restauranteur in the Golden Isles will be the tenant to occupy a planned rooftop restaurant in the Kress Building in downtown Brunswick.

+2
Shipwreck cutting expected to resume this week

Shipwreck cutting expected to resume this week

The VB 10,000 crane vessel is expected to move back into position over the remains of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound within the next day or two, resuming cutting operations that stopped more than a week ago for maintenance, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesm…

Chamber event draws large crowd

Chamber event draws large crowd

The Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce combined two of its annual events — The Chamber Experience and Business and Bites — to bring the business community together for fun, networking and fundraising for the chamber. It was the chamber’s first large-scale in-person event since early …