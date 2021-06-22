One plane crash victim identified
Friday’s plane crash in the St. Marys River that claimed two lives originated in Fernandina Beach, Fla.
One of the victims in the Cessna 150 crash was 18-year-old Alexis George, of Fernandina Beach, a flight student taking lessons from a 66-year-old flight instructor from A-Cent Aviation, who authorities have not yet identified.
The plane crashed into 17 feet of water Friday morning after witnesses said it appeared to be having mechanical problems when it plunged nose first into the Florida side of the river, killing both occupants.
The Florida Highway Patrol, the lead investigative agency, continues to work to determine the cause of the crash.