The Coastal Health District reported six more cases of COVID-19 in the eight-county district on Wednesday, rising to 78 from Tuesday’s reported 72 cases.

As of noon on Wednesday, four more cases were reported in Chatham County for a total of 36 cases, Glynn County saw one new case for a total of 18 and Bryan County rose from seven cases to eight. Camden County remains at four cases, McIntosh at one, Effingham at five, Long one and Liberty five.

Three deaths have been reported in the coastal district, two in Chatham County and one in Bryan.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 4,638 cases statewide in a noon update, an increase of 521 over Tuesday’s 7 p.m. report. Deaths rose from 125 to 139.

Female patients account for 51 percent of all cases while males account for 46 percent. Three percent are listed as unknown.

Based on current data reported by the health department, the disease is most prevalent among people aged 18-59 at 58 percent of cases. Minors account for one percent while 35 percent of patients are 60 or older. Six percent are listed as unknown.

Residents are reminded to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently-touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and stay home if feeling sick.

Correction

An earlier version of this article reported that 60 percent of statewide COVID-19 patients were over 60 years old. The News apologizes for the error.

