The first One Million Cups meeting in Brunswick took place in a downtown that has since transformed.
Six years ago, there was no Richland Rum distillery or Silver Bluff Brewing Co. open on Newcastle Street. Renovations on living spaces were years away, and the potential for downtown was more of a talking point than an actual plan.
Once a month, though, creative and inspired minds were meeting in Tipsy McSway’s on the first Wednesday morning to hear about entrepreneurial ideas, some of which have since become reality in downtown Brunswick.
One Million Cups will celebrate its sixth anniversary in Brunswick on May 4.
Skip Mounts, dean and professor of economics for College of Coastal Georgia’s School of Business and Public Management, brought the program to Glynn County with hopes of propelling a new energy through the community.
“People will say to me, ‘It’s a Shark Tank,’” Mounts said, referring to the television show that features budding entrepreneurs pitching their ideas. “Well it’s not. It’s storytelling. We’ve had six years of stories in the same place, same time, same day.”
The format of most One Million Cups meetings is conversations over coffee coinciding with presentations from entrepreneurs with goals and ideas they’d like to share and possibly receive feedback on.
“When you have entrepreneurs come into a space and share their story, it creates ripples of that entrepreneurial thinking throughout the community,” said Ande Noktes, executive director of the Art and Lindee Lucas Center for Entrepreneurship at CCGA.
Noktes will be among several planned speakers at next week’s anniversary event, which will begin at 9 a.m. at Tipsy’s, 1414 Newcastle St.
Noktes will share her own entrepreneurial story as well as the vision for the Lucas Center.
“We’re also starting, as part of the Lucas Center’s work, workshops and opportunities for entrepreneurs in the community,” she said. “They may just have an idea and they need to figure out how to get their idea into a workable business. We’re putting together those programs now.”
Mounts envisions significant potential opportunities for the college to tap into the amassed wisdom of retired entrepreneurs and other leaders in the community.
“That was an unused economic development resource that I got curious about when I first got here,” he said. “What do we do with it?”
A new mentorship program at the Lucas Center intends to capitalize on that opportunity, Noktes said.
“We have people who have had these incredible careers and experiences either as entrepreneurs or as executives who are now retired and who are now willing to support the building of this ecosystem,” she said. “We also have alumni of the college who have started businesses who are coming back now to mentor for us, and we have other people who have been a part of the community forever.”
The power of storytelling and connection, she said, can transform bold ideas into realities.
“When people hear what experiences you’ve had and what kind of problems life has given to you to sort through, you are able to connect with people at a deeper level than if you were just pitching an idea,” Noktes said. “Certainly throughout my career, I’ve found that to be true.”