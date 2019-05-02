Skip Mounts looked out at the audience packed inside Tipsy McSway’s on Wednesday morning and saw many familiar faces.
The downtown eatery and bar opened early, as it has every first Wednesday of the month for the last three years, to host the local meeting for One Million Cups, a national initiative that aims to create entrepreneurial ecosystems that can transform communities.
Mounts brought the One Million Cups program to Brunswick in 2016 to spark conversations on entrepreneurship. Many people, he said, asked him after the first meetings what he would do when ideas ran out after six months. But three years later, big ideas continue to flow and to take shape across the community.
“We try to celebrate each first Wednesday with entrepreneurship, and we’ve had entrepreneurs from all sorts of places who do all sorts of things,” said Mounts on Wednesday, at the celebration of One Million Cups’ third anniversary in Brunswick. “Today we want to sort of focus our celebration on entrepreneurship downtown.”
Susan Bates, owner of Tipsy McSway’s, was honored with a plaque thanking her for her leadership and hospitality.
Mounts also invited several entrepreneurs who are bringing more life to downtown Brunswick to speak at the meeting.
Crawford Perkins, who recently opened SoGlo Guitar Gallery on Gloucester Street, said he’s bought fully into the energy of downtown, and his store aims to offer not only a product but a unique buying experience.
“You think we sell guitars,” Perkins said. “But we don’t sell guitars. We sell dreams, and we sell happiness.”
SoGlo Guitar Gallery has used the power of social media to put itself solidly on the map and bring in customers. Perkins also drew on his long career in the music instrument industry to create the special vibe offered in his store and to ensure the store offers quality customer service.
“You’ve got to feel like a rock star when you’re sitting there,” he said.
Erik Vonk, owner of Richland Rum, shared stories of the company’s success since opening a distillery in Brunswick last year. Richland Rum’s Single Estate Virgin Coastal Georgia rum, produced locally, won a Good Food Award in a contest with entrants from across the globe. Richland Rum was also named the best American rum by Forbes Magazine in December.
“Thank you all for being such a warm, welcoming community,” Vonk said.
The owners of Silver Bluff Brewing Co., whose brewery is taking shape on the other side of Newcastle Street, also provided updates on their plans for the official opening. The brewery exists now in the form of about 40 steel beams towering over downtown Brunswick.
“We’ve been working on this for so long — we’ve owned the property since March of 2017 — and to actually be able to point to something and say ‘Look this is where it’s going to be,’ and have a picture, it’s very gratifying,” said Chris Moline, one of the company’s cofounders.
One Million Cups meetings have offered a space to bounce around ideas and get reinvigorated by the entrepreneurial spirit of Brunswick, Moline said.
“The feeling and the energy that we have in this room and downtown, we’ve been feeling this for so long, since we first moved here,” he said.
Mounts, the dean of the business school at the College of Coastal Georgia, said the One Million Cups program has made a noticeable difference in the Golden Isles.
“If you go to come place that looks like there’s no hope, you’ll find an entrepreneur,” Mounts said. “And when all is said and done, when all is written on the history of Brunswick, I think people today sort of feel like we have turned a corner and we’re starting to get up.”