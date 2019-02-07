Sea Island Road resurfacing on St. Simons Island was rescheduled due to county contractor East Coast Asphalt focusing on milling and widening some sections of Frederica Road’s shoulder.
On Wednesday, workers were stopping traffic at Hanover Square to the south and around Silver Lake Road to the north and letting through alternating lanes of traffic, causing significant traffic delays.
Glynn County Public Works Director Dave Austin said the shoulders are being widened at specific areas where wheels of vehicles, mostly those with trailers, were regularly dropping into ruts along the side of the road. Shoulders are not being widened along the entire length of the road, he said.
Work will continue during the day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Friday, Austin said, subject to the weather. Traffic will be reduced to one lane for the duration.
The current shoulder work comes with some more changes to the original plan.
Austin said the contractor plans to start resurfacing Frederica Road Sunday night, starting from the roundabout at Demere Road ending at Ameris Bank — stopping at Sea Island Road to repave it from Shops at Sea Island to Black Banks Drive. From here on out, the work will be done overnight from 6-7 p.m. to 6 a.m., he added.
Improvements to three intersections are included in the repaving project. Lanes of Frederica Road approaching Sea Island Road from the south will be widened to accommodate longer turn lanes and the contractor will perform some drainage work at Frederica’s intersection with Wymberly Road. Riverview Drive will also be repaved some distance from its intersection with Frederica.
East Coast Asphalt finished the first stage of the project earlier this week, resurfacing the stretch of Frederica Road from Kings Way to Demere Road.
At a Glynn County Commission meeting today at 6 p.m., the county’s Public Works department will request an additional $72,500 to speed up shoulder milling and resurfacing, among other things related to the Frederica Road project. If approved, the additional funds will increase the project cost from $1.87 to $1.94 million. The project is being funded by Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 revenue.