One killed in Friday morning crash on causeway
A major crash involving three vehicles in the westbound lanes of the F.J. Torras Causeway Friday morning resulted in one death.
Brunswick resident Valentina Rosano, 57, died at the scene, said Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu. One injured woman was flow via helicopter to a medical facility. He was not aware of any other injured persons at the time.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash, Brunswick Police Department Capt. Wan Thorpe said.
According to the Glynn County E911 Center, the first calls about the collision came in around 8:21 a.m. on Friday. Traffic was halted in both directions for several hours while police and GSP investigated the scene.