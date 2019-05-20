Students nationwide have placed themselves at the forefront of issues they care about and have not shied away from making their voices heard.
One Hundred Miles, a local environmental nonprofit, will soon offer an outlet on Georgia’s coast for students to engage in conservation advocacy.
The nonprofit is recruiting students now to participate in its pilot of a program called YELP, or Youth Environmental Leadership Program.
The program, which is open to rising high school students, aims to involve teenagers in activities along the 100-mile Georgia coast and to help them become good stewards of the environment and active leaders in their communities.
YELP will kick off in September and run through May 2020. Applications will be accepted throughout the month of May. The applications include short-answer questions that gauge students’ interest and familiarity with local environmental issues. A teacher or mentor recommendation is also required.
“We’re looking for students that are actively engaged in their community but also have an interest in protecting the environment,” said Kristy Burja, education and youth programs coordinator for One Hundred Miles. “We want to help foster some of their leadership skills that they already have and just expose them to a variety of opportunities that they normally wouldn’t be exposed to otherwise.”
The group will include about 10 to 15 members who come from anywhere along the state coast. The diversity of participants will strengthen the program experience, Ridley said.
“We’ll have students who are in Savannah or in St. Simons or St. Marys or the mid-part of our coast, all coming together and sharing different experiences, different backgrounds, bringing new ideas to the table,” said Catherine Ridley, vice president of education and communications for One Hundred Miles.
The students will meet one Saturday a month for a coastal experience field trip. They’ll also meet in smaller group sessions during the week once a month that will focus on the individual students’ interests.
One field trip will feature a talk from a Savannah State University professor and Gullah Geechee heritage coordinator.
“She’s going to give the students the perspective of how fisheries have evolved on the Georgia coast in a very cultural kind of aspect, starting with the Gullah Geechee and moving all the way forward to modern-day Georgia shrimpers and fishermen and women,” Burja said.
The trip will include a trek into the marsh for crabbing, Burja said. Other hands-on activities may include sea turtle education and shorebird tagging.
“All these programs, we hope students will be able to connect to their own lives and communities and then go back to their schools and be ambassadors for what they’re learning and to share with their friends,” Ridley said.
The capstone project of the YELP program will be to create a community action plan to enact in their own portion of the coast.
“They will be planning a project that they will have to do that we will mentor them on, and they will develop and launch it,” Burja said.
The program aims to create community leaders and will begin with an introduction on advocacy.
“We’re primarily an advocacy organization, so we want to make sure that we’re creating informed students that can then go back and be advocates on the local and state level in their communities,” Burja said.
Ridley said they hope to ensure that students of all backgrounds have the opportunity to take part. The program is free, and transportation will be provided to those who need it, she said.
One Hundred Miles has recently focused on expanding its youth programming, and Ridley said YELP will build on youth activism taking place across the country.
“We wanted to make sure that we provided the space for these young leaders to have the tools and learn the skills that they need to make a difference for the issues they care about,” she said.
Those interested in applying can do so at onehundredmiles.org/yelp.