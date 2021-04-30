One Hundred Miles has opened the application process for its third year of the Youth Environmental Leaders Program, a conservation leadership program for high school students who have a strong interest in making a positive impact on the future of Georgia’s coast.
The program will return next year in an in-person format, said Stephanie Chewning, coastal education coordinator for One Hundred Miles.
“Unlike this year, which was virtual, we are planning to go back in-person starting in September, so that’s very exciting,” Chewning said. “Obviously we will be paying attention to COVID and keeping safety protocols, but the plan is to go fully back in person with monthly meetings and then monthly field trips all along the coast.”
Students from the state’s six coastal counties, from St. Marys to Savannah, are encouraged to apply to the program. Applicants should be rising ninth through twelfth graders.
The deadline to apply for next year’s YELP program is May 17. Applications can be mailed in or submitted online. Both formats, along with more information about the program, are available at onehundredmiles.org/yelp.
Mackenzie Buck, a senior in this year’s program, encouraged others to apply.
“You can grow and learn so much from the staff at OHM and your fellow YELPers, and they are so supportive,” Buck said.
Buck said she enjoyed developing relationships with those involved in the program, of which she was a participant for two years.
“The part of YELP I’ve enjoyed most has been the field trips,” Buck said. “As someone who has only lived here for about four years, the field trips have been immensely helpful in understanding the coastal environment, but also the inhabitants and culture of the coast more generally.”
YELP participants next year will be able to go on field trips once a month to places like Georgia’s barrier islands, the Okefenokee Swamp and coastal rivers.
This year’s YELP program was offered in a virtual format, with students from the coastal counties meeting monthly via Zoom. They also completed two environmental action projects.
The virtual format allowed One Hundred Miles to invite speakers from outside the area to talk with the students and also expanded the reach of some of the students’ projects and efforts, Chewning said.
“We actually had three students present via a Zoom webinar during Savannah Earth Day, so we had a much larger audience be able to see that because it was shared on our Facebook,” she said. “… The spread of their action projects is much greater this year because of using technology and adapting to the time period we’re in.”
The program is free for participants. Chewning encouraged students in coastal Georgia to apply. Anyone with questions about the program can email her at stephanie@onehundredmiles.org.
“It will give you some behind the scenes knowledge and a chance to explore our coast with fellow students who you might have not met otherwise,” she said.