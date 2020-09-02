One Hundred Miles plans to offer a program aimed at fostering the next generation of environmentalists.
In October, the nonprofit will launch its second annual Youth Environmental Leadership Program, open to high school students in coastal Georgia who are interested in gaining knowledge and skills to become leaders in coastal conservation.
“We’re really excited, even though we know it will be a little different this year, that we’ll be doing our second year of YELP,” said Stephanie Chewning, coastal education coordinator for One Hundred Miles.
YELP offers students a chance to work with their peers to launch an environmental action project and meet scientists, elected officials and other mentors, as well as take part in conservation experiences.
The program will begin in October and run through May 2021. The group will meet once a month and again for smaller group meetings to discuss the year-long project.
One of the biggest changes to the program this year will be that meetings will be held virtually for at least the first half of the year.
“Hopefully, even though we’ll meet virtually, it will still allow kids to foster those connections with kids from different regions and backgrounds,” Chewning said.
High school students across the coast are encouraged to apply online by Sept. 18. Students who participated last year are able to apply again this year.
Catie Fenstermaker, a senior at Camden County High School, participated in YELP last year and plans to apply again. She said the program pushed her out of her comfort zone and taught here a lot about environmental conservation.
She said the monthly meetings with guest speakers and group field trips allowed her to see and learn from multiple perspectives on a variety of environmental issues.
“I think some of the main things that stood out to me were when we water tested in Brunswick and when we stuck cameras down tortoise holes to see which ones were inhabited. I remember both of those experiences pretty vividly, and personally they got me interested in an environmental job that’s based in the field,” she said. “So I’ve gotten a lot of ideas for what I want to do with my life from YELP.”
YELP’s programming goes far deeper than what her textbooks have covered and provides opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals and people who can help make a change.
“I’d love to be a part of that again,” Fenstermaker said. “I’d encourage other students to apply because YELP will help them grow to be more confident, motivated and passionate with regards to environmentalism.”
Last year, YELP included numerous outdoor field trips for students. Those will hopefully be offered again this year during the spring, Chewning said.
During the monthly meetings, students will learn a variety of skills, such as how to plan a project, how to make a budget, how to talk with county or state leaders and more.
They’ll apply these skills as they work on the environmental action project.
Mackenzie Buck, a senior at Brunswick High, also plans to apply again this year because of the fantastic experience she had last year as a YELP participant.
“I’m a very people-focused person, and the people I met and the atmosphere we cultivated last year was unlike anything else I’ve ever experienced,” she said. “We transcended school rivalries, county lines, etc., and so I hope to meet more people like that again this year.”
During the program’s first year, Chewning said she saw students gain confidence and learn about their personal values. She also watched strong bonds form between students.
“It gave them kind of a head start in a way, to be those ambassadors for our coast,” she said.
The program is free and will likely include around 15 participants. Applications are available online at OneHundredMiles.org/YELP.