One Hundred Miles is taking legal action with the hope of preventing a summer dredging project in St. Simons Sound because of the potential harm it would pose to nesting sea turtles.
The environmental advocacy nonprofit, represented by the Southern Environmental Law Center, filed a legal challenge and motion for preliminary injunction Monday against a plan by the U.S. Corps of Engineers to eliminate seasonal dredging windows.
“Litigation is not a step that we take lightly, but we’ve taken this action because we know it’s the right thing to do,” said Catherine Ridley, vice president of education and communications at One Hundred Miles, on Wednesday. “By unlawfully removing the dredging windows that have been in place and effectively protecting wildlife for more than 30 years, the corps is jeopardizing Georgia’s sea turtles and nearly six decades of conservation progress.”
Dredges are scheduled to arrive on Georgia’s coast this month.
A winter dredging period that begins in December and ends in March has long been the standard practice, and critics of the summer plan say it’s unjustifiable to dredge outside of the winter period.
Representatives for the corps have said that the plan to expand the dredging periods will allow for a more holistic approach that takes into better consideration protections for other species, including North Atlantic right whales, which are facing extinction.
“This is really about trying to be more proactive environmentally...and trying to find better ways to do it,” said Nicole Bonine, an environmental compliance sustainability and energy program manager for the South Atlantic Division of the corps during a phone call with media in March. “And we want to continue to partner with all of those who are involved and interested and aware in any way we can.”
A spokesperson for the corps said Wednesday they could not comment on pending litigation.
Opponents of the dredging plan have rejected claims that winter dredging poses a risk to the North Atlantic right whale because they say that three decades of scientific data shows no injuries, fatalities or other interactions between dredge vessels and right whales.
“Georgia’s coast must continue to be a safe place for both our ships and our wildlife,” said Megan Desrosiers, president and CEO of One Hundred Miles, in a statement. “We are committed to ensuring that our harbors are responsibly maintained and that our beloved wildlife, like loggerhead sea turtles and North Atlantic right whales, are protected — just as they have been over the past 30 years of winter dredging.
“There is no justifiable reason for the corps to remove these windows now.”
This year’s first loggerhead sea turtle nest was recorded May 1 on Little Cumberland Island, which means that the nesting season is officially underway and will continue for the next several months.
The lawsuit and motion for a preliminary injunction filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia allege that the corps did not conduct the environmental review required by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).
“State and federal agencies have relied on seasonal dredging windows for decades for the simple fact that these windows have proven to be effective in reducing risks to sea turtles and other coastal wildlife,” said Megan Huynh, senior attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center, in a statement. “The corps has not fully studied the impacts of this harmful about-face, nor has it offered adequate opportunities for public comment.”
Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources opened a comment period in March to seek feedback on the plan to widen the shipping channel, which includes annual operations and management dredging. DNR received more than 1,500 letters, Ridley said, in opposition to year-round maintenance dredging in connection with the Brunswick Harbor Modification Study.
“It was just a widespread outcry that makes clear that Georgians are not going to stand for this,” Ridley said. “We’re also representing the hundreds of members of the Georgia Sea Turtle Cooperative who have worked for decades to recover loggerhead sea turtle populations.”
The planned change to the dredging window is part of an updated version of the South Atlantic Regional Biological Opinion, or SARBO, released in 2020.
Thirteen years of negotiations went into the planning process that led to the change, and those conversations included the corps, National Marine Fisheries Service, experts in dredging and species protections and other specialists, corps staff previously said.
Ridley said the process did not include all the necessary voices and that adequate comment periods were not offered.
“The corps is pushing forward over the repeated objections from our state biologists and species experts, and they are showing a complete disregard for scientific data,” she said. “The science is clear — winter dredging windows are an effective tool in balancing the protections of our sea turtles, right whales and other species. But meanwhile, they haven’t offered any opportunities for public comment and have completely failed in their obligation to conduct an environmental review as is mandated by law under NEPA.”
An initial hearing date in the case has been set for May 20.
“We know our nesting females are already here in our waterways, and they’re right in the path of the corps’ dredges,” Ridley said. “And the corps’ schedule calls for them to be here dredging in both Brunswick and Savannah this month and next — the height of nesting season. So if the corps moves forward with their plan, our nesting females will pay the price.”