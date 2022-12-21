One Hundred Miles, represented by the Southern Environmental Law Center, has filed a challenge against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ decision to pursue year-round dredging in Brunswick Harbor.
One Hundred Miles, an environmental nonprofit based in Brunswick and Savannah, has led a fight against the Corps’ plans to remove seasonal dredging windows since early 2021.
Opponents of year-round dredging say it would put nesting sea turtles and other wildlife at high risk of being injured or killed.
“Given the effectiveness of dredging windows, there is no logical explanation for the Corps to remove them,” said Catherine Ridley, vice president of education and communications for One Hundred Miles and coordinator of the St. Simons Island Sea Turtle Project.
“Georgia’s coast plays an essential role in the lives of loggerhead sea turtles and North Atlantic right whales, among other wildlife. For generations, Georgians of all walks of life have come together to protect these beloved species — and we won’t stand by as the Corps’ nonsensical proposal throws away decades of hard-fought progress.”
The lawsuit was filed Thursday with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia and alleges that the Corps did not conduct a sufficient environmental review as required by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).
“State and federal agencies have historically relied on seasonal dredging windows for good reason — they work, balancing the need for efficient dredging with the protection of sea turtles, fisheries, and other wildlife,” said Megan Huynh, senior attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center. “The Corps’ plan to eliminate these long-standing protections ignores the substantial risk of year-round dredging to Georgia’s loggerheads and other marine life.”
When asked for a comment this week by The News, a spokesperson for the Corps said the agency does not comment on matters in litigation.
For almost three decades, seasonal dredging windows have been the norm, and groups like the Corps have dredged in Georgia waters between Dec. 15 and March 30. This period corresponds to the time of year when sea turtles are not coming onto Georgia’s beach to lay nests and when hatchlings are not leaving the nests and swimming out into the ocean. Nesting season begins in late March and ends by November.
Environmental groups who have opposed year-round dredging also point out that loggerhead sea turtles are an at-risk species, and decades of hard work have gone into helping the species slowly recover.
Ridley said the latest challenge to the Corps’ plans is a reiteration of a conversation that’s been going on for a while now.
“The Corps’ proposal didn’t make sense two years ago when they admitted in court they’d violated federal law by failing to conduct adequate environmental review,” she said. “And it didn’t make sense this summer when they announced their plan to dredge in the middle of nesting season with nine days notice. And it doesn’t make sense now for 2023 or any time in the future.”
U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to halt plans to dredge the local shipping channel in May 2021.
Instead of reviewing existing scientific data, Ridley said the Corps produced a document that makes a mockery of the NEPA process.
The Corps also announced plans in July 2021 to use a hopper dredge in Brunswick Harbor during a project that was set to begin in around nine days.
One Hundred Miles and other opponents spoke out against the plan, which was halted.
Ridley said the Corps’ latest environmental assessment is “riddled with inaccuracies and false assumptions.”
“It is in no way a true assessment of the risk to loggerhead sea turtles or any other species, so it’s quite frankly laughable, and that’s why we’re here today,” she said. “Litigation is never an action that we take lightly, but One Hundred Miles is here again because we know it’s the right thing to do, and we’re committed to doing all that we can to protect sea turtles and right whales and everyone that relies on our coast for safe passage.”
Three decades of data on the benefits of adhering to seasonal dredging windows indicate why year-round dredging should not be allowed, Ridley said.
“Sea turtle dredging windows work,” she said. “Scientists and state and federal agencies have relied on winter dredging for more than three decades because they safely balance the need to keep our harbors safe for protections for wildlife like sea turtles and right whales and other species.”