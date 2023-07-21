Right Whale

North Atlantic Right Whale No. 1204, Spindle, is pictured with her calf to her left and a pod of dolphins swimming ahead of her off of St. Catherine’s Island on Jan. 7. Spindle is 41 years old and this is her 10th calf.

 Provided photo/Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute

A local environmental advocacy group has called out U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, for what they say is misinformation shared by his office regarding protections for North Atlantic right whales.

Carter introduced a bill in June that would prohibit the federal government from requiring more vessels to adhere to a low speed when approaching the East Coast during certain months of the year. His office said this rule would negatively impact coastal industries and put 27,000 jobs in Georgia at risk.

