A local environmental advocacy group has called out U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, for what they say is misinformation shared by his office regarding protections for North Atlantic right whales.
Carter introduced a bill in June that would prohibit the federal government from requiring more vessels to adhere to a low speed when approaching the East Coast during certain months of the year. His office said this rule would negatively impact coastal industries and put 27,000 jobs in Georgia at risk.
North Atlantic right whales come to Georgia’s coastal waters annually for calving season, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had proposed an expansion to the existing 10 knot speed limit rule to include all vessels 35 feet in length and longer. The speed limit cap, roughly 11.5 miles per hour, applies right now only to vessels 65 feet in length and longer.
Carter’s bill pauses funding on the NOAA rule until there’s a better understanding of how monitoring technology on boats can be used to better protect whales.
One Hundred Miles sent an open letter July 6 to Carter titled “Stop Spinning the Truth about Right Whales.”
“Dear Representative Carter,” the letter begins, “We hear you when you say you care about North Atlantic right whales. Unfortunately, your actions tell us otherwise.”
The right whale population has dropped to fewer than 340, and many deaths are attributed to vessel strikes and entanglements in commercial fishing rope, the letter states.
Less than 100 calving females are alive today.
“All the best scientists in our state and country tell us that we cannot afford to lose even one more whale,” One Hundred Miles wrote. “We are deeply concerned about the number of misstatements put out by your office and others around NOAA’s proposal to expand its safe and effective vessel speed rule to include yachts and other large ships 35-65 feet.
“At best, the positions you have shared in recent weeks represent a misunderstanding of scientific data; at worst, they are scare tactics deliberately designed to protect powerful interest groups.”
Carter’s House Bill 4323 calls for prohibiting the issuance of an interim or final rule that amends, updates, modifies or replaces the North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Reduction Rule until mitigation protocols are fully developed and deployed.
Carter said Wednesday he’s glad to have feedback on the bill, and he reiterated the importance of protecting jobs in the coastal economy.
“I appreciate feedback on my bill to protect both right whales and small businesses, which was formed after several policy discussions with key stakeholders,” he said. “The fact remains that, currently, Georgia’s coastal economy cannot afford a jobs-killing speed restriction that, at best, will have a minuscule impact on the right whale population and, at worst, will threaten human lives and livelihoods. We have access to advanced technology that will protect right whales without heavy-handed government interventions, and we need to use it.”
One Hundred Miles disagrees with the notion that preserving jobs in Coastal Georgia conflicts with needed protections for right whales.
“It is false to claim we must choose between saving whales and jobs,” its letter states. “Without any evidence, you’re asking us to believe that entire industries and tens of thousands of jobs will be eliminated if we ask pilots of vessels and captains of yachts to go a little slower, for only a few months out of the year during winter calving season. That’s like suggesting all taxi drivers would go out of business if the speed limit was lowered.”
There is a much higher likelihood that a whale will be killed by a small vessel than Carter has indicated, the letter insists.
“According to NOAA and GADNR data, since 2005 there have been at least nine right whale collisions involving vessels under 65 feet,” One Hundred Miles wrote. “Consider that we’re talking about fewer than 340 total whales in the entire population (smaller than most high schools in District 1), and the true risk becomes alarmingly high.”
There are also “no technological solutions available, or even in development, to prevent vessel strikes,” the letter says.
“Your proposal to push pause on the implementation of this new rule while we wait for some new, previously-unheard-of solution is tantamount to a death sentence for our whales,” One Hundred Miles wrote.
Catherine Ridley, vice president of education and communications for One Hundred Miles, told The News that the nonprofit’s staff would welcome the opportunity to sit down and discuss their concerns further with Carter’s team.
“Before taking any further action, we hope Rep. Carter will first sit down and learn from our local wildlife biologists, to learn more about the North Atlantic right whale conservation and rescue efforts that are happening right here in coastal Georgia,” she said. “Because as the saying goes, everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but not to their own facts. To be blunt, Rep. Carter just doesn’t have his facts correct — that’s not only a disservice to our whales, but also to all his constituents who care so much about this issue.”
Many experts on this issue live in Carter’s district and work for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and NOAA, and Ridley said meeting with these experienced wildlife biologists will advance the conversation.
There’s room for meaningful debate and sensible compromises, she said.
“But before we can do any of that, we must start with facts,” Ridley said.
One Hundred Miles urged Carter to “drop the spin and listen to the experts.”
“Otherwise, when our children read about right whales in history books, they will know the truth: that you celebrated these animals with words but not in actions,” they wrote. “And that when given the chance to save them, you decided it was too much work.”
To read the full letter, visit OneHundredMiles.org/Protect-NARW.