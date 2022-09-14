A person died Wednesday afternoon during a multiple-car crash on U.S. Highway 17 near Peek Road in Glynn County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The crash occurred at 3:15 p.m. when the driver of Ford Focus was traveling southbound, veered across the lanes and struck the driver's side of a northbound utility bucket truck, the state patrol said. The Ford Focus then struck the front of a Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck, the state patrol said. Both the Ford Focus and the pickup truck veered onto the west shoulder of the road, during which time a BMW was stuck, the state patrol said.

